Ferrari plays its card to challenge a Red Bull RB20 which brought updates to Barcelona in an attempt to restore a hierarchy of values ​​which has not always seen the world champion team prevail, taking into account the very substantial growth of McLaren.

The interventions that define the framework of the Imola updates have been completed on the SF-24, anticipating something that we will then see at Silverstone in the British GP. The Scuderia has always preferred to tread carefully when it comes to updates, bringing ultra-tested solutions into the car.

In reality Fred Vasseur invited the team’s technicians to take risks, aware that to win on the track you have to be competitive in the battle of developments, so it is difficult to say whether some parts are still elements of what was not seen in Imola or if these are the first advances of the material expected in two weeks.

Ferrari SF-24: here is the tallest “Cobra” on the sides of the Halo Photo by: Uncredited

We already talked yesterday about the new medium-high load rear wing which is an adaptation to the Montmelò track and the new design of the “Cobra” on the sides of the Halo attack. Ferrari has also introduced a belly with an even more profiled undercut which serves to increase the air flow to the bottom in search of greater aerodynamic efficiency, without having to touch the internal parts.

Ferrari SF-24: note the deeper undercut of the belly Picture of: Giorgio Piola

The flow diverters that create the Venturi channels at the entrance of the bottom and the design of the upper part of the bottom have also been revised: the objective is to improve the air flow to the diffuser to generate an increase in downforce without increasing the resistance to progress for the benefit of good top speeds.

Ferrari SF-24: here is the modification to the bottom in front of the rear wheels Picture of: Giorgio Piola

Furthermore, the bottom has been revised in front of the rear wheels, the final element is no longer flat but has a trailing edge at the tail which generates vortices to improve the efficiency of the diffuser.

There are also changes to the rear extractor with a different keel that profiles the fairing from the gearbox to the rear deformable structure with the aim of generating greater local load.

Ferrari SF-24: The extractor keel was revised to increase the load Picture of: Giorgio Piola

According to the Ferrari drivers themselves, it is a package that, overall, should be worth a tenth of a second in pure performance, if all the new features give the results seen in the wind tunnel. Will it be enough to undermine Red Bull and McLaren? Let’s wait for the free practice to find out…