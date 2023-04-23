The change of the format in the Sprint races obliges the Formula 1 teams to modify the approach to the next GP of Azerbaijan. Ferrari, after a month’s break after the disappointing trip to Melbourne, will show up in Baku motivated to win back some serious points.

Charles Leclerc’s zero, due to the contact in the first lap with Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin, and that of Carlos Sainz, the result of the 5-second penalty imposed for hitting the other “green” at the restart after the second red flag , has been archived: the Scuderia looks to the future in the belief that it has found the right line of development to fully exploit the potential of the SF-23.

With two qualifying sessions, the one on Friday which will determine the grid for the Azerbaijan GP and the one, presumably shorter on Saturday morning, perhaps to allow just one run instead of two, to define the line-up for the Sprint race which, to all effects , turns into a shorter race detached from the rest of the weekend.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The format will be officially defined in the F1 Commission scheduled for Tuesday and will be ratified by the FIA ​​World Council with a remote vote, but the teams have already worked in the simulation systems with a work program that includes only one free practice session on Friday, given that the second was “eaten” by the second qualifying.

The Scuderia, therefore, has decided to limit developments for Baku: in addition to the kit of wings necessary for adapting the red to the characteristics of the track which adds two sections driven to a very fast third, with medium-low load profiles, it will only bring evolution of the beam wing, letting the first update of the bellies, with a more excavated part in the lower part, only begin to be seen in Miami.

In the end, rationality and the desire to take risks prevailed, even if the reaction of the Racing Department during the month off was very concrete and productive. One fact is certain: Ferrari will not make tactical and strategic reasoning aimed at the race, but will seek the maximum performance of the SF-23 in the two qualifying sessions.

The more you manage to get a red car in front, the easier it will be to defend certain positions, without running the risk of being involved in accidents. And if it’s true that tire degradation is now more controlled thanks to the basic setup that would finally be found in Australia, Ferrari’s pace in the race should be less penalized than what was recorded in Bahrain and Jeddah.

The Maranello team resumes the F1 world championship as if it were a second start to the season after a difficult and very disappointing appendix. Cavallino fans will have to grit their teeth again: they shouldn’t expect a redhead ready to reverse the trend, but they will see a concrete Ferrari determined to collect what the SF-23 will be able to give, without making other gifts for the road…