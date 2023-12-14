By Carlo Platella

From the first kilometers on the track, the limitations of the SF-23 immediately become evident in Maranello. The Red highlights problems of excessive aerodynamic sensitivity, instability and driving difficulties, shortcomings that drive development of the car throughout the season. Even more than to increase the aerodynamic load, Ferrari works above all to give the car a more docile and predictable character, with the aim of putting the drivers in a position to be able to approach the car's limits. In any case, development remains limited by the choices made in setting up the project, above all the pull-rod rear suspension and the lower cones to protect the passenger compartment integrated into the sides. Below is a summary of all the news brought to the SF-23 during the season.

Bahrain

In the first race of the year, Ferrari evaluated a new medium-high load wing, but excessive oscillations postponed its debut until subsequent events. Although it was not used in the race, the wing seen in Bahrain nevertheless represents an important moment in Ferrari's development, marking the beginning of its conversion to ailerons supported by a single pylon.

Jeddah

The first of a long series of funds that will follow one another on the SF-23 arrives in Saudi Arabia. The only new feature recognizable from the outside is the raised rear part, immediately in front of the wheel. Also important is the update to the front wing, which following the path traced by Mercedes widens the slits in the connection area between the profiles and the vertical drift of the endplate, favoring the venting of flows outside the front wheels. In Jeddah the Red Army is also equipped with a new low-load beam-wing version.

Baku

The only new feature for the Azerbaijan race is the low-load straight-profile rear wing, to gain as much speed as possible on the long straight in the Azerbaijani capital. The aileron is still of the double support pylon type.

You love me

The Florida race represents an important moment in the Cavallino season. A completely new bottom arrives on the SF-23, which abandons the old layout in which the entrance section of the Venturi channels was lowering towards the outside. The outermost flow diverter is also modified to sort out the flows entering the Venturi channels and the harmful turbulence of the front wheels. A new speaker completes the package.

Montecarlo

As per tradition, the maximum load rear wing, set on the single support pylon, makes its debut in the Principality. Also worth mentioning are the new rear brake vents.

Barcelona

The Spanish race marks an important turning point in the aerodynamic concept of the SF-23. The bottom and bodywork are updated at the same time, the result of an overall study to exploit their aerodynamic interaction. The “tubs” begin to change shape: the outermost part of the sides now descends downwards, recalling the Red Bull approach which exploits the adhesion between the flows and the bodywork to convey the air to the lower part of the gearbox area . In Maranello they also tried to flare the lower part of the bellies under the side air intakes, but the presence of the cockpit protection structure prevented replicating the slenderness achieved by Red Bull.

The bottom also heads in the direction traced by the world champions, with the raised outer edge acting as a lateral diffuser to extract flows from the Venturi channels and generate load. Among the visible innovations, the changes to the outermost bulkhead stand out at the front.

The package is completed by some new details. For example, the design of the appendages mounted between the roll-bar and the halo attachments changes, as does the rear-view mirror fairing.

Austria

The fourth version of the surface makes its debut at the Red Bull Ring, the fifth if we consider the specification from the beginning of the year. The visible interventions are concentrated in the area of ​​the edge and the flow diverter outside the entrance section of the Venturi channels. In the diffuser however, the thin keel gives way to a wider ramp.

Also of great interest is the new front wing, with a different distribution of the length of the various profiles. Furthermore, the changes to the vertical bulkhead of the endplate indicate the desire to correct the structure of the flows and vortices that affect the rest of the single-seater, also to protect the bottom.

Towards the break

The new medium-low load beam-wing, characterized by a gull-wing design, makes its racing debut in Great Britain. The update had actually already been tested in the free practice sessions of previous events.

In Hungary the Maranello team makes some small adjustments to the front wing. On the high-load runway in Budapest, the gurney flap is extended across the entire width of the upper profiles.

On the Spa straights, the SF-23 sports the new low-load rear wing. The clear and straight profile recalls the Baku version, unlike which however the support structure is a single pylon.

Monza

For the home race, an even lighter rear wing than that of Belgium is used, however returning once again to the double support pylon.

Singapore

In the Asian city state the Cavallino scored the only victory of its season. A small contribution comes from the new adjustable front wing flaps, which ensure greater front end bite.

Suzuka

The development of the SF-23 is definitively concluded in Japan. The update consists of a new revised bottom in the flow conveyors of the Venturi channels and in the side bulkheads of the rear diffuser. The bottom guarantees a small increase in load, but above all it improves the precision of the front of the car, allowing Leclerc to regain confidence in his Ferrari.