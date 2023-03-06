The first race of the season has just ended, but Pirelli is already looking to the future. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Italian manufacturer will carry out a private test session at the Sakhir circuit to continue the development work on the 2024 tyres, which started during the last winter break.

Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri will support the Italian company in the work planned for the tests. While the Swiss and Faenza teams will take to the track for both days of testing, the Maranello team will only take part in one of the two days.

This year the Italian manufacturer will have five more days of testing available than in previous years, for a total of 35 days, given the intense development program needed to develop tires that can work without the use of tyrewarmers starting from 2024.

A complex challenge, because it will be necessary to completely redesign the structure of the tyres, which will have to be able to withstand the efforts with low pressures coming out of the pits, but also to avoid overheating when the rubber has stabilized and entered the correct operating range . As quantified by Pirelli, this step could lead to an increase in pressure estimated at between 8 and 10 psi.

The temperature at which the tyrewarmers operate has already been reduced from 100°C at the front and 80°C at the rear to 70°C last year, with a further reduction to 50°C planned for 2023, at least before was canceled from the plans due to negative feedback from the pilots. Lewis Hamilton is among those who have already had the opportunity to try out the innovations in view of 2024, who tested a non-definitive prototype at Paul Ricard during a test session in early February, with temperatures still quite low.

Pirelli tires on one of the Alfa Romeo C43s Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Discussing the tests carried out, the seven-time world champion did not say he was particularly in favor of the idea of ​​removing the electric blankets, defining it as a risky choice that could lead to an accident.

However, as explained by Mario Isola, the specification tested by the Englishman was not definitive, but only a preliminary step forming part of the development programme: “Lewis tested the tires at Paul Ricard at the beginning of February, it was very cold and tried a product that is not yet in the final version, which should work without tyrewarmers”, says the Pirelli motorsport manager.

“The idea of ​​removing the tyrewarmers is something we talked about years ago, it’s a common goal of Pirelli, FIA, promoters and teams to reach the target of becoming carbon neutral. Every step to make the sport more sustainable is important and one of these steps is to eliminate the use of tyrewarmers to reduce the use of electricity to scale the tires before use.”

After the British Grand Prix, scheduled for mid-July, there will be a further test session which will be followed by a meeting in which drivers, teams and the FIA ​​will also take part to decide whether to approve the use of the new tires or postpone allowing Pirelli more time to develop the product. In the meantime, a specification of extreme wet tire that will work without the use of tyrewarmers should already make its debut at Imola.