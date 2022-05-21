Ferrari has decided to replace Carlos Sainz’s chassis. The Ferrari technicians decided to intervene on the F1-75 after problems emerged in the fuel system of the 066/7 engine: evidently the telemetry data indicated that the Spaniard’s car had anomalies inside the tank. where the Marelli petrol pump for drawing fuel is located.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, talks to track engineer Adami Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The repair on the track would have taken a long time and would have been rather delicate, so the Cavallino team preferred to solve the problem by assembling the spare frame that each team carries as a spare. A demanding job but which gives greater guarantees that the Spaniard can return to the track for the third free practice session at 13:00 without running the risk of further breakdowns.

McLaren MCL36: Lando Norris chassis replaced Photo by: Uncredited

In addition to Carlos, Lando Norris also had to use a new chassis: the decision of the Woking team did not surprise us after the violent skidding in the second free practice session of the Spanish GP in which the English driver damaged not only the new one. bottom of the McLaren MCL36 but also the lower part of the body.