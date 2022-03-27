The Ferrari garage was in great turmoil: the Maranello team discovered a technical problem on Carlos Sainz’s F1-75.

The Spaniard deserved third place on the starting grid for the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​but the team was apprehensive trying to solve a technical problem that emerged in the last half hour: in the Ferrari # 55 he was an anomaly in a wiring that was brilliantly solved by the mechanics of the Cavallino.

Ferrari has returned to live a moment of great tension that reminded us of Charles Leclerc’s failure to start at the Monaco GP last year, but the problem has been solved …