Ferrari alarm! The Maranello team was forced to replace the internal combustion engine on Carlos Sainz’s F1-75 for precautionary reasons, after an anomaly emerged that advised the technicians to decide to switch to unit 2. The Scuderia talks about the possible effect of Spanish release in Australia.

The Spanish driver, of course, does not have to serve any penalties because there is the freedom to use three power units during the season, but there is no doubt that the plans are changed in the management of the individual units that had been planned: Ferrari had budgeted the switch to engine 2 for the Spanish GP, while the new hybrid that the FIA ​​is letting develop until the beginning of September should make its debut in Miami.

Carlos, very excited about the formalization of the two-year contract renewal, plans to relaunch his prices in Imola after the withdrawal of Australia, but those who have seen him in the paddock have noticed the inevitable long snout for this technical problem that forced the Cavallino mechanics to dismantle the 066/7 that was scheduled for this appointment, to put the second unit in the car.

All this does not mean that the replaced engine cannot be recovered: a failure has not been declared, but only a precautionary intervention. The unit will be analyzed in Maranello and could become the engine to be used in free practice on Friday.