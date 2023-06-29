Ferrari is not afraid of the Sprint Race format. Despite the single free practice session available, the SF-23 in Austria will mount two updates of non-negligible importance. The new front wing joins the updated bottom, now in its fifth version. The Cavallino has already tasted the updates during the Fiorano filming day this week, but the debut in the race will be the best opportunity to see them at work.

New fund: it’s the fifth

The bottom is the most important component of the ground effect Formula 1 and is the area where Ferrari focuses more with development. To the version of the presentation in fact, on the SF-23 followed a first update to Jeddah and then another in Miami. The fourth specification had made its debut in Barcelona, ​​already replaced by the fifth version seen in Austria. Ferrari returns to simplifying geometries, only apparently retracing his steps.

Any modifications to the inlet section of the Venturi channels are minimal and in any case not appreciable from the outside. On the other hand, we note the new upper outline of the floor edge wing, the external vertical bulkhead placed at the entrance to the bottom. The outer edge of the bottom itself is also now considerably simplified. The knife profile detached from the main body disappears, incorporating everything into a single component, with a decidedly more rectilinear outline. Furthermore, at the rear, Ferrari moves the support rod forward, seeking a better compromise between the stiffness of the bottom against deformation and the obstruction of aerodynamic flows.

The main objective of development at Ferrari is to improve the compromise between performance, balance and sensitivity to variations in height from the ground. Last but not least, work is being done in Maranello to manage porpoising, which so far has led the SF-23 to bounce around corners at high speed. The impression from the outside is that Ferrari is returned to simplify the geometry of the fund, almost as if the previous developments had mitigated the defects of the Red and the designers were able to go back to pushing on absolute performance. However, they are interpretations based on pure observation without the support of fluid dynamics analyses. Only the behavior of the SF-23 on the runway will better clarify the influence of the latest updates.

In Austria also the new front wing

The SF-23 will also race at the Red Bull Ring with a new front wing. Wing changes are also significant, affecting the car’s downstream aerodynamics. It is important to underline how the new wing corrects the management of the turbulence generated by the front wheels e their impact on the fund’s return. In all likelihood the front wing and the underbody are conceived as a single package, once again testifying to the great efforts made in Maranello to climb the hierarchies.