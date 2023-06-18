Leclerc is in his fifth season in Maranello, a long period in which he experienced two (short) periods of great excitement, the start of the 2022 world championship and the end of summer 2019. For the rest, Charles has lived a dull red dream so far, a long period of time in which he often had to swallow bitter pills showing off a smile of circumstance.

Yesterday in Montreal Leclerc went on limiter in the half hour between the end of the Q2 session (which saw him excluded from the top-10) and the hot interviews that are released at the TV-pen, the ‘fence’ where television following Formula 1.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“I asked for slicks on the out lap – commented Charles hotly – the track was clearly for slicks. Alex (Albon) went out straight away on dry tires and it was clearly the correct choice, but for some reason the team decided otherwise. I think we made our life difficult, I had a clear opinion but we decided to do something else. I am frustrated”.

There are those who praised an unprecedented Leclerc, outspoken, but the cold analysis drew a more complex scenario, and, back in front of the microphones, Charles corrected his shot, in line with the famous phrase of the defender Luigi Garzya: “I fully agree with the coach”. Full stop.

Today will start again with an unfortunate position on the starting grid and a good perspective that emerged in Friday’s long runs. The two SF-23s confirmed a fast and constant pace with medium tyres, and in fact the choice of tires made by the Scuderia engineers is in that direction.

Ferrari and Mercedes have kept two sets of mediums and only one set of new hards (deciding to return the set of ‘whites’ with which they had completed a few laps on Friday) while Red Bull has two new sets of both compounds available.

Ferrari SF-23: the wheel of Carlos Sainz Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

According to Pirelli, the fastest strategy should be two stops, but as we have often seen, the teams will try to manage the race with just one pit stop. “Our simulations indicate the best option to start with the mediums and then move on to two sets of hards”, commented Mario Isola, an option which however Mercedes and Ferrari have excluded, evaluating (in the case of a race with two pit-stops) the ‘use of two sets of averages.

“From what we saw on Friday in free practice, and having analyzed the values ​​on the field, I am confident that, in the race, we can move up the standings and bring home a good result”, commented Frederic Vasseur, who, like the entire red box , believes in the possibility of a comeback.

For Sainz and Leclerc, who will start from tenth and eleventh position respectively, the most difficult opponent could be Esteban Ocon, who will start from sixth place. The Alpine has good top speed and the Frenchman (along with George Russell) is considered the most difficult rider to overtake, but to aim for something important, it will be crucial to make way in the opening laps. It will be, and it couldn’t be otherwise given the results of qualifying, an uphill race.