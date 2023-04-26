Beware of DRS Red Bull

It’s a common phrase in F1 to say that “this is a somewhat anomalous circuit”. Virtually all of them are, either because they are road bikes, or because they are old-fashioned, very fast or very twisty. However the citizen of Baku is probably the most anomalous of all, with its eternal straight line that leads to sacrificing any desire for aerodynamic load. It will be interesting to see how Red Bull’s DRS works here, assuming they need it for anything other than voice-overs.

My most interesting memories are related to Kimi Raikkonen. When he screamed furiously on the radio “where is my steering wheel” in the pit lane junkyard. When they signaled him by radio to bring Vettel closer and he replied “Yes, I’ll let him go, but tell him to move”. When a probable pole position was played for having operated the wrong command at the beginning of the fast section and in anger he punched the steering wheel, doing even more damage. Incomparable Kimi, what nostalgia. In the meantime, however, he finally leaves again. With a lot of chatter accumulated in the 4 weeks of forced break, a consequence of the cancellation of the Chinese GP (in Shanghai they would like to return to the calendar, but it is a difficult moment for government authorizations). Here are a few hot topics at a glance.

format

The new scheme arrives in Baku which basically divides the weekend into two, with a sprint race with its own qualifications and the same for the ‘real’ GP. The only answer can be given by the proof of the facts. I have in mind the 2016 Progressive Qualifiers, opposed by the drivers and quietly made to disappear by the FIA ​​after a couple of GPs because they really sucked. I limit myself to observing that the definitive format was approved two days before the beginning of the weekend, on April 25th. What a release.

Mekies

Laurent, formerly M.Binotto’s trusted man, will return to Faenza, at the Alpha Tauri, on a ‘date to be determined’. That is to say when an end to his gardening leave will be agreed. Which says a lot about the precipitation of events. It is the second defection during construction, i.e. in the world championship that has begun, after that of David Sanchez, and it says a lot about the current climate in Maranello, where, they tell me, the exodus could continue. Laurent was (is) a workaholic, who worked twenty-seven hour days in Maranello and would have expected the same from his collaborators. Surely the fact that they didn’t choose him for the aftermath of Mattia weighed, but I wouldn’t want them to weigh the failure of certain actions, such as the appeal against Sainz’s penalty in Melbourne. It wouldn’t be fair, because you can’t defend the indefensible (if anything, the sanction would have to be changed, but it was already too late). Coming from someone who had to do his part in Baku 2017, after Vettel’s turnaround in Hamilton… As for Peter Bayer, another new arrival to replace Franz Tosta in Faenza, in the FIA ​​he mainly dealt with legal issues. I know a little about commissioner.

Allison

What about the turnover of technicians at Mercedes? That had been right James Allison, at the time, to nominate Mike Elliot for the role of technical director. When top management demanded that James return to his old role, he traded the CTO job to Elliot. This is solidarity between colleagues.

Leclerc

I don’t know if Charles expects miracles from the SF-23’s bottom modifications and other amenities, but they suggest that I don’t get too many illusions, at least until Imola. In the meantime, the rumors of his stomach aches and the alleged talks with the competition are still taking center stage. Question to the whole paddock: who is willing today to hire a rider valued at 22 million a year plus any penalties? Hellmouth’s Marko says Leclerc and his manager Nicolas ‘Mosquito’ Todt could enforce the performance clause. In other words, if he manages to demonstrate that the few points in the standings are the fault of the car and not him, he can free himself already at the end of this year. Technically he’s right.

Marko

See above. On April 27, the gray eminence of Red Bull turns eighty. Congratulations. Since he likes to get into other people’s business, here’s a little about him. The Graz lawyer wanted Enzo Fittipaldi, ex FDA and currently driver of the Red Bull Junior team in F2, to be followed directly by the Milton Keynes team. And to make him grow up, he wanted Jos Verstappen, Max’s father, to take care of him…

Imola

Finally: yesterday I was in my city, at the presentation of the beautiful book ‘The novel of the racetrack’ edited by Giuseppe Allievi, a close relative of Pino. There is still a lot of desire to hold the Grand Prix in 2024 and beyond. And there is a lot to do and to invest, in terms of infrastructure, for this to become a reality.