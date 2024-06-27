What choice will Adrian Newey make between the various proposals he has on the table? The English “genius”, despite what those in the know were saying, has not yet signed any contract with Ferrari.

Newey has only signed an option with Cavallino which should expire by the end of July. The Scuderia has allocated an extra budget to secure the British engineer as super-consultant, even if the figure discussed would be decidedly lower than that proposed by Lawrence Stroll, father-master of Aston Martin: 100 million pounds for four years. An investment worthy of a top driver!

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

After a few weeks spent in the spotlight, Adrian seems to have stepped out of the spotlight for a few days, giving himself time to make the best decision for his future: after deciding to leave Red Bull Racing, where he was a major player for 18 years, he is weighing up the pros and cons of the various offers he has received.

Whoever has the privilege of taking it will certainly be able to benefit from it in the study of the agile single-seater that will make its debut in the 2026 championship. Ferrari is in the running, just like Aston Martin, but there is also talk of McLaren and Mercedes which, Deep down, they would try to take it off the market.

Toto Wolff, if he were to succeed in securing Adrian, could have some hope of convincing Max Verstappen to leave Red Bull, to accept a new challenge. The Dutchman could be interested in a change of scenery not so much because of the incompatibility with Christian Horner, but because of the fear that the power unit being studied in Milton Keynes could be more immature than expected, despite the “plundering” of engineers that had been done in Brixworth, home of the Star’s engines.

Ferrari’s offer is very advantageous: Newey would have no constraints on his presence in Maranello, but could have great autonomy by working only a few days a week from home or from his South African residence. Only some details remain to be defined before moving on to the actual signing.

Because the English coach would become one of the three top figures of Ferrari management and, therefore, would be extraneous to the constraints of the budget cap, but any agreement would have to be made official when the signature was to be placed. The Maranello company is listed on the stock exchange and must comply with strict market rules to avoid fluctuations in the stock for speculative purposes. The situation, as they say, is fluid: the door to the Cavallino is wide open, but Adrian, who evidently loves to be desired a little, doesn’t mind the alternatives at all…