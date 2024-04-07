After the first four races of the season there is a verdict confirmed by the numbers in the rankings. The only team that can try to bother Red Bull is Ferrari. Not always, obviously, otherwise it would be a contender for the highest goals, but in particular scenarios (like Melbourne) the Scuderia is the only candidate for the role of thorn in the side.

Saying it after a Red Bull one-two may seem out of place, but the Suzuka weekend was a much-feared test in Maranello. The RB20 had been judged out of reach (obviously confirmed prediction) but McLaren was also feared, very confident on a track that represents a real aerodynamic test bench.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

In the end, Ferrari concluded the Japanese trip with the maximum possible haul, a result that was by no means a given after qualifying. The 53 laps of the race confirmed perfect management, from the tires to the strategies, from the pit stops to the instructions given to both Sainz and Leclerc. It wasn't a verdict that was taken for granted, and the confirmation came at the end of the race from the faces of the McLaren drivers, who set off thinking of a very different race and a completely different result.

Ferrari's aggressive pace was already seen in the first sint, when Sainz had no problems staying in Norris' wake. When McLaren called Lando back to the pits (he switched from medium to hard on lap 11) Carlos was able to complete another 4 laps, returning to the track after the pit stop with the second set of mediums. With the second set of 'yellow' tires Sainz extended the duration of the stint compared to Norris to ten laps, and once the last stop was completed he managed to get past the McLaren on lap 44 thanks to much fresher tyres.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In the Scuderia garage they also managed to manage two different strategies. Leclerc's race changed drastically when in the first stint the degradation with the mediums was lower than expected. Charles managed to caress the tires and managed to get to the fateful window to be able to think about a race with just one pit stop, or what before the race had been baptized as 'plan C'.

Leclerc also allowed himself the luxury of a few laps in the lead (from 18 to 20) but that wasn't his race. After finishing seventh at the end of the first flying lap (overtaking Hamilton), the objective was to get the better of Piastri, Alonso and Norris, a goal achieved thanks to one less stop allowed by perfect tire management.

“I don't think we could have done anything better – commented Leclerc – the pace was really good as was the tire management, then as a driver you always have to look at the negative aspects that emerged over the weekend, and I know they concern qualifying”.

Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, precedes the two Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The consistency of performance of the SF-24 emerges from the numbers. Always on the podium in the four races held so far and a Constructors' classification in which Ferrari has risen to 120 points, 21 less than Red Bull and 51 more than McLaren, which occupies third position. “We managed to make great progress during the winter and we are seeing the results of this work on the track – commented Vasseur – ours was a very solid Sunday, in which we brought home the best possible result after the difficult qualifying sessions yesterday, a fundamental aspect on which we absolutely must improve. In the race the team did everything as best as possible, from strategy to tire management. Both drivers were very good at managing the strategy decided for them. With Carlos we started further forward, and we were able to be more aggressive, allowing him to finish in a crescendo and putting him in a position to make several good overtaking moves. Charles was very good in the first stint and so we were able to execute a one-stop strategy that allowed him to make up many positions.”

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari Team Principal Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“Looking at the standings, it's clear that we need to grow further if we want to give Red Bull a run for their money – concluded the Scuderia team principal – and that's what we intend to do from the next round, in China”.

More than Verstappen, who will probably be attackable in certain conditions, Ferrari's next target must be Perez. This weekend Red Bull also benefited from the latest technical updates brought to Suzuka, a substantial package that was immediately promoted by technicians and drivers. The 2024 season from now on will live above all on this long-distance comparison which for now has seen Red Bull take an important first step.

The Ferrari seen at Suzuka is a solid base to invest in, now placed in a lonely space between Red Bull and the rest of the group. Thinking about Verstappen today seems too much, but hypothesizing an assault on Perez is much less so, provided that effective updates arrive in a reasonable time for a further boost.