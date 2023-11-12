Ferrari studied the blackout that blocked Charles Leclerc during the formation lap of the Brazilian GP grid. It may seem strange, but the technical problem that “switched off” the Monegasque’s SF-23 was its low speed: a sensor had read an alleged problem with the differential and sent the single-seater’s hydraulic system into “recovery”, causing the hardening of the steering, the non-functioning of the gearbox and the brake-by-wire as well as the switching off of the 6-cylinder turbo.

Leclerc suddenly found himself a passenger in his car, unable to intervene on the car that crashed at Turn 6 of the Interlagos circuit. It seems that the low speed parameter has heavily influenced the safety systems, not activating the various recovery maps that are in the control unit and which should isolate only the element that went into crisis and not turn off the red light as instead happened before the start at the circuit named after Carlos Pace.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari. against the Interlagos defenders in the grid formation lap

Therefore, a series of strange coincidences occurred which led to Leclerc’s incredible accident, forced to give up the start of the race when he had deservedly won the front row in qualifying. Obviously the Cavallino electronics, aware of what happened at Interlagos, intervened on the red team’s safety measures to ensure that an episode like that of the Brazilian GP can never be repeated again.

And, according to rumours, Ferrari returns to the American continent with the hope of doing well in Las Vegas: even if there are 20 points to recover from Mercedes for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship, the team directed by Fred Vasseur will try to take advantage of better from the SF-23 on a track with very fast sections which in some places seem like Baku…