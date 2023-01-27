In the building that overlooks the Fiorano track and which houses the new Ferrari simulator, in addition to the Haas technical office, there is also a large space on the ground floor that has been dedicated to pit stops.

The Scuderia has set up a specific space in which two teams of mechanics train three times a week to carry out around twenty tire changes per session. The goal is to make his debut in the Bahrain GP having already made 1,000 pit stops.

In what has effectively become the Gestione Sportiva’s pit stop room, the Prancing Horse team has reproduced the scenario that the crew will find in the pits and pit lanes of the F1 world circuits. There are chairs for the mechanics waiting to intervene, obviously there are also the two carbon scaffolding from which the pipes descend, at the bottom of which are the Hurricane screwdrivers from Paoli, the Reggio-based company that has a monopoly on guns in the paddock. and the bogies needed to raise and lower the single-seater.

The pit stop wrenches: each team develops its own release strategies for the single-seater Photo by: George Piola

In one corner there is the workstation of six technicians who are called to intervene if something hasn’t worked right and each one can inhibit the green light that would free the car from the pitch: four take care of the wheels and two of the trolleys.

Obviously there is also a red one: it is a 2018 SF-71, prepared for this use: normally there are mechanics assigned to… maneuver the push, but the single-seater is able to move with only the MGU-K, the electric motor generator.

The queen team of tire changes is Red Bull which has won the special DHL Award classification for five years in a row followed by McLaren and AlphaTauri with Ferrari fourth. In 2022 the fastest stop was 1″98 obtained by McLaren with Daniel Ricciardo in the Mexican GP, ​​while the absolute record belongs to Red Bull which at the 2019 Brazilian GP had achieved an amazing 1″82 with Max Verstappen, before the FIA ​​decides to impose minimum reaction times in 2021.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, makes a pit stop at the Italian GP Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Ferrari aims to improve the efficiency of its crew and Diego Ioverno, the engineer in charge of the assembly departments, is the one who has the task of managing the delicate organization of tire changes.

The pit stop is a delicate phase of a race because it can hardly be decisive for the success of a GP, but vice versa it can be the cause of a defeat. It is for this reason that teams work hard to optimize performance with work that is much deeper than it might seem.

In the Gestione Sportiva, the figures assigned to change tires, in addition to the normal task of mechanics assigned to them, are called upon to undergo specific athletic training three times a week which is carried out in the gym under the watchful eye of a trainer.

Physical activity and nutritional control (there is also that added to the indoor workouts necessary to make the tire change movements almost automatic: “During the tests we recorded extraordinary record times – says Ioverno – we came to read 1″65, but in the laboratory the car always arrives perfectly aligned with the station and, above all, it stops exactly at the foreseen point, while during a Grand Prix many other variables come into play which make the exercise very complicated”. during training there is no performance anxiety that can strike when there may be a victory or a defeat at stake.

In the pit stop room, the white walls and floors are astonishing, which are also characteristic of the rest of the building: one almost has the sensation of entering an operating theatre, rather than an area where the most banal movements are studied in what must be a very well organized ballet.

The goal is not so much to find the fastest pit stop, but to make the pit stop as repetitive as possible, without mistakes that could compromise the result. Ferrari divides the tire changes into four categories: “Those under 3 seconds are considered very good – explains Diego -, up to 3.5 seconds are good, but not perfect, under 4 seconds are inadequate and over 4.5 seconds we consider them failures”.

It is interesting to note that in 2022 the Scuderia boasted 73% of stops under 3 seconds, proving better than Red Bull which did not exceed 71%: “We could consider ourselves satisfied – insists Ioverno – but we are not, because our target was to reach 80% and we weren’t able to capture it”.

Verstappen restarts from the pit lane after a pit stop while Sainz arrives: the release of the F1s is a delicate moment Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Is it the 2023 goal? “No, the challenge must be more convincing. We have raised the bar to 84% and are training to aim for that result, with the intention of reducing the 9% of failed pit stops. Mercedes, just to give a point of reference, only has 4% of failed stops, but the team has chosen to make slower tire changes.”

Choosing the best pit stop strategy can give important advantages and it is not said that aiming for the fastest action is the most efficient: “It is essential to raise the average level of the team – clarifies Ioverno – we have analyzed that the problems arose when we were forced to make personnel rotations in a long season that had 22 GPs on the calendar”.

In some cases the “reserves” proved to be less ready than the starting crew. A top team aiming for the world title can’t afford smudges. It is for this reason that Ferrari is preparing two teams for the pit stops: one works in the morning and the other in the afternoon. The hope is to have interchangeable mechanics.

“In addition to trying to bring everyone towards the same threshold – adds Ioverno – this year we have decided to make the functions more flexible: and so a… gunslinger can also train in replacing the wheel. In 2022 we had already intensified our activity: it was not a perfect year, but in the high range”.

“In 2023 the intention is to improve, avoiding losing a wheel in a pit as happened last year: it wasn’t the mechanic who had the wrong position, but the call from the car had come too late and it was found the passage blocked by the car”.

A test pit stop in the pit lane Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The staff is sometimes subjected to small “sabotages” just to prepare the mechanics to solve all those snags that can occur during a stop with various problems and snags: “Replacing the front end – concludes Ioverno – is an operation that we now do easily and we are the fastest, but it doesn’t matter much, because in any case it means that the race is compromised…”.

It should be remembered that all the teams have developed their own pit stop system and, as we said before, we have arrived at a way of releasing the car which is now automatic: the Paoli screwdrivers have been implemented by sensors that Ferrari has introduced (each team follows its own development) to make the car’s return to the track faster and safer.

The pistols detect the correct tightening of each wheel and the red LEDs that are visible on the handle turn from red to green: the trolleys, in front of and behind the F1, have actuators which make the red go down as soon as the four signals confirm the go-ahead. The six “controllers” to the computers must block the procedure if an anomaly occurs.

Fred Vasseur, team principal of the Scuderia, has promised a red in contention for the two world championships: and that is the air one breathed as one set foot in the Gestione Sportiva pit stop room…