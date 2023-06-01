Journalists and photographers crowded around the Ferrari garage in Catalonia, anxious to see the updates announced by Frederic Vasseur. We will have to be patient though, because the Scuderia has carried out pit-stop tests with Charles Leclerc’s car. In fact, the Monegasque’s car is equipped with the old bodywork (photo on the cover), while Carlos Sainz’s SF-23 is equipped with new features, heralding comparison tests on Friday. However, from outside the pits it was still possible to have a glimpse of the work done.

New bodywork

The designers in Maranello designed new sides for the SF-23, even without implementing major revolutions being limited by the pre-existing chassis. It was seen on Carlos Sainz’s car in the pits a more worked and flared belly at the bottomwhere the lower anti-intrusion cone protrudes from the bodywork. Ferrari tries to increase the depth of the belly, with the aim of increasing the energy of the airflow that flows in the lower part.

This last aspect could work in synergy with another novelty introduced on the Red, where the bottom has an additional opening in the back. From the limited view from outside the pits, some tricks were also glimpsed in the upper part of the bodywork. The bonnet and the upper part of the sides have a different shape of the cooling tanks and grilles. Overall though, Ferrari embraces Red Bull geometry less than Mercedes did.

Consistency wanted

The goal of the updates was illustrated in the paddock by Charles Leclerc. The priority in Maranello is not to find pure performance, but to improve the consistency of the car, which is still too sensitive to wind, tire wear and asphalt roughness. “At the moment we have an extremely nervous car. In qualifying, when the tires are new, we know the wind direction and we know exactly how to drive the car, it’s ok. Outside of these conditions, however, we lose a lot of downforce. We are working a lot on this, not to find a new performance, but to be more consistent”. Another objective will be to understand the reason for the nervousness of the SF-23, which, as Leclerc explains, the team is still struggling to understand.