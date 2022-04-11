The slap of the Ferrari this time hurt. At Albert Park, Red Bull hoped to reaffirm Jeddah’s success by giving continuity to the pursuit of Max Verstappen to world leader Charles Leclerc. Instead, the distant Melbourne track has made things clearer: the F1-75 is arguably the best ground-effect single-seater and its rivals are literally struggling.

After all, the numbers speak for themselves: Leclerc scored 71 points in three races and the second in the drivers’ standings and, quite incredibly, George Russell trailed by 34 points, while “rival” Verstappen must be looked for with binoculars because he is sixth with a gap of 46 points.

Given that the young Russell, at least for now, does not represent a threat to the red with a W13 that has serious performance limits, it is all too evident that the gap opened in Australia between the “prince” and the world champion is enormous: Charles he could also manage two retirements in a row without compromising his chances of leadership.

F1-75: an evident superiority

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, victorious in Melbourne Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

And we are taking stock after just three rounds of a calendar of 23 races: at the other end of the world we have discovered what the true value of the red is. Of course, it is not the case to sing victory too soon, but the analysis of the data shows us how much the supremacy of the Cavallino is more clear than what has been appreciated so far.

Leclerc entered a magical moment he was waiting for after two years of authentic “famine”: the Monegasque in the dark period did not hesitate to smooth out the edges of a professional training that had not yet reached the top.

Mattia Binotto explains it in simple words: “Today’s Charles is the best we’ve seen so far, proving that the boy has a great talent and has always shown it: he is continuing to grow: I see maturity in knowing how to keep concentration during the race weekend, in the interaction with the engineers, in the development of the car and in the management of the tires ”.

“Charles had a very good adaptation to the 2022 cars. A lot of hair to Charles, even though he knows that the challenge will be to maintain this performance in the next 20 races. He is aware of it and will give all of himself to be able to do it “.

Leclerc is aware that he is living a magical moment, just as he is perfectly aware that he has the most competitive car of the moment in his hands: Red Bull, given as a great favorite in Australia, did not have the potential to fight Ferrari even without the burning retirement of Max.

Ferrari what a tire management!

Leclerc dominates the Australian GP with F1-75 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

If Charles could improve his fastest lap as the laps went by (by signing it at the last of the 58 laps), without experiencing any drop in the Pirelli tires, both in the medium and hard compound, the Dutchman’s RB18 gradually and inexorably moved away from the red due to the graining that emerged at the front left.

Thanks to the new simulation tools, Ferrari has also developed a “mathematical model” of the tire that led it to a better understanding of the tires, finding a strong point in what has historically been a defect of the Prancing Horse.

The red is perhaps less extreme in certain design solutions than Red Bull and Mercedes, but it is much more profitable on the track because it has a capacity to adapt to changing conditions and tracks that no one else has.

Verstappen, in addition to having to deal with tire degradation, paid for the lack of reliability of the RB18. The Dutchman for the second time in three races was stopped by a problem that the team tagged as a problem with the fuel system.

Red Bull: is the MGU-K broken?

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, helps put out the flames Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The flames that broke out at the tail of the bodywork on the left side and made more than one doubt that the MGU-K could have given up, repeating something that had already been seen on Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri in Bahrain with more visible stage effects.

We will eventually have confirmation in Imola, if Red Bull is called to replace the motor generator that has gone roasted. One RB18 retires and the other gives Ferrari 20 seconds with a willing Sergio Perez: the Scuderia has proved the consistency of the F1-75, a fast but also reliable single-seater.

Binotto keeps his feet on the ground

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

Binotto wants to keep his feet firmly planted on the ground: “This was the clearest victory, after that of Bahrain. The conditions were different, because the track conditions were difficult and the tuning of the car was not taken for granted. We came out well from Australia, but he doesn’t want to say that this is the value of our car compared to the others ”.

“We were able to fine-tune it before the others and we benefited significantly from it in the race. But I look forward to the next races in which our rivals can be strong again. There’s no reason they aren’t, so we keep pushing and developing. It will be a battle also in the next races ”.

Ferrari is in no hurry to play its cards on the table, but it wants to win the battle by porpoising. In Imola will we review the modified Melbourne fund and if it goes well will it be used over the Emilian weekend?