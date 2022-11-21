Ferrari had planned Charles Leclerc’s race with just one stop. And the Prancing Horse team had to induce Sergio Perez, who was fighting for the title of vice-champion in the drivers’ world, to stop a second time to force the Mexican, who was second behind his teammate Verstappen, to make another pit stop, otherwise the battle for the place of honor would have been lost.

The Scuderia mechanics left the garage to simulate a stop with Charles, but then promptly returned to their positions, but hinted that Ferrari was preparing for a second stop. How not to think so, considering that the F1-75 in the second half of the season showed a decidedly greater tire degradation than that of the RB18.

Especially since Carlos Sainz on lap 32 began to complain on the radio that he was starting to struggle with the tires to keep up. And it looked like Ferrari would play an undercut on Perez, in an attempt to disrupt the plans.

Charles Leclerc and Mattia Binotto congratulate the positive outcome of the Abu Dhabi GP Photo by: Ferrari

On lap 33 came the radio call from the Maranello wall: “Box opposite Red Bull”. But it was not Leclerc who returned to the pitlane who continued his race at a stop, but Perez who responded to cover up the ventilated maneuver by the Cavallino.

The hook had been pulled and this time Red Bull took the bait: actually at Milton Keynes they had ascertained that there was also an anomalous behavior in Sergio’s tyres, usually very skilled in extending stints, but Christian Horner after the race admitted that the call to the pits was mainly made to cover up Ferrari’s expected decision.

“We did everything right – Leclerc said with a smile – now I can say it: we executed what we had planned perfectly: we made him believe that we would stop again, while we knew that we would continue. I’m very proud of our strategy.”

Mattia Binotto is also happy, because the team has shown itself to be solid and resistant to the rumors that had emerged during the week about the replacement of the team principal, and, above all, by playing a strategic game that has given value to a department often put on the cross due to repeated mistakes during the season…

Charles Leclerc celebrates his second place in the drivers’ championship Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“I think the call was perfect. The strategists had a very solid race weekend. The second place in the Constructors and in the drivers represents the result of an entire season and is not the fruit of today. But today we did a great I’m happy for them and for the team.”

“When you make a mistake at Ferrari, there is always a lot of criticism. But I also know that these guys can do very well.”

Leclerc puts the load on it: “I’m proud of the team because with all the pressure from outside we achieved the expected objectives, although I don’t think we had more pace than Red Bull in terms of pace. We pushed them into making a mistake and exploited it. For this I am happy…”.