Ferrari did not show its full potential in Austria. The Cavallino team had higher expectations for the away match at Red Bull, net of the awareness that the world champion team and, in particular, Max Verstappen are currently uncatchable.

Obviously Charles Leclerc’s second place is a shot in the arm which shows the Scuderia that it has taken the right development path with the introduction of the new aerodynamic package (front wing and bottom) after the different configurations of the sides, much more similar to those that Aston Martin then brought to Canada with the tank that remained only half of the belly, to switch to a slide sidepod in the outermost part.

If Spielberg’s analysis is not limited to the Sunday GP, but also extends to Shootout qualifying and the Sprint race, it becomes clear that the setup deliberated in particular on the Monegasque’s SF-23 was not the ideal one for the slippery asphalt conditions. Leclerc, much more than Carlos Sainz, had serious difficulty controlling a car that was very nervous and unable to trigger the temperature on the tyres.

Charles prefers a car focused on the front and probably chose a more extreme set-up than his Spanish companion who adapted better to the variable conditions. To chase the pole position on Friday (failed by just 40 thousandths of a second by Leclerc) perhaps a car with an aerodynamic setup that was too low was decided, given that the competition had adopted less drastic solutions.

On Sunday in the dry things went much better, even if the gap from the Dutchman’s RB19 can still be estimated at about half a second per lap: the others ended up behind the reds, and this is already an important result, but the ambition of Cavallino was to close the gap from those who dominate. With a little more front load, the SF-23 seemed more driveable in the GP than in the Sprint race, but it remains clear that, with only one free practice session, the best setup has not yet been found, a sign that there is still some potential to extract from the red.

In this delicate phase of the season, the ability of the drivers to give the right indications on set-up also emerges and we know that Leclerc and Sainz have rather different approaches, with the former preferring a car that tends to oversteer: Charles seeks that the front has the best inclusion even at the expense of a wobbly rear end, while the Spaniard prefers a rear end attached to the asphalt with the car more prone to understeer.

Leclerc is looking for more extreme solutions with a fast single-seater that is difficult to control, while Sainz seems to find a better balance in using the car. Ferrari, therefore, must find the right balance in order not to distort the driving style of one rather than the other, having favored the indications of the “prince” being considered the top driver to all intents and purposes.

Ferrari SF-23, detail of the new fund introduced in Austria Photo by: George Piola

The Scuderia is looking to Silverstone which arrives at the weekend with a back-to-back race (in July there will be four GPs in five weeks), so in Maranello they have decided on the material that will be seen in Great Britain.

The update of the rear diffuser will be added to the Austrian package: the SF-23 will take on a more complete aerodynamic look together with the adaptations that have been foreseen for the historic English track. The redhead will therefore examine the fast corners where the Prancing Horse car has suffered the most: F1 arrives at a traditional circuit which will prove the real value acquired by Ferrari.

The English appointment will offer the debut of the new Pirelli tyres: the Milanese manufacturer introduces tires with a more rigid construction to counteract the growth of the downforce on the 2023 single-seaters which very soon reached a load threshold that had only been foreseen for the end of the season. The teams had tested the new tires in free practice in Spain, but it remains to be seen whether the new product (the compounds remain the same) will have an impact on the behavior of the single-seaters. At Pirelli they believe that there will be no surprises, but it will be necessary to go to the test of the facts…