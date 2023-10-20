Hypothesizing a Ferrari in pole position in Austin was decidedly risky, especially after what we saw in Qatar. However, thanks to Leclerc’s skill on the flying lap, a a historical good interpretation with the Austin track and the ability to present itself with an effective set-up as early as Friday, the Scuderia from Maranello will start the Grand Prix from first position. Immediately behind will be the once again excellent McLaren and Mercedes, with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton respectively. Red Bull instead pays for an imperfect car in Austin, which forces Verstappen to go over the limit and suffer the consequences.

Imperfect Red Bull

The real news on Friday is that in Texas Red Bull cannot count on the same superiority over the flying lap expressed elsewhere, putting Verstappen in the position of having to fight with his RB19 to prevail over rivals. From the first minutes of testing, we understand how complex the track is made by the bumps, even more accentuated than in past editions. Multiple times during 2023 Red Bull proved to be intolerant of rough asphaltboth due to the difficulty in digesting irregularities with the suspensions, and due to the need to raise the car, moving away from the optimal operating window.

Verstappen appears uncomfortable with the RB19, making several corrections and driving errors, including blocking when braking into Turn 1 on the last attempt and numerous episodes of understeer at low speeds. The sprint race format, which involves freezing the settings after just 60 minutes of testing, certainly did not suit the Milton Keynes team. The time canceled in qualifying would have earned the world champion pole position, but if Verstappen went beyond the limits for the track it was due to a car that lost the rear in turn 19, but even more so due to the need to push harder than necessary to stay ahead of the opponents.

Looking back over the season from Monza onwards, in the last six qualifying sessions, including the sprint one in Qatar, Verstappen and Red Bull took just two pole positions. The data is indicative of an RB19 that is slowly losing its edge over the competition, an inevitable phenomenon considering that development in Milton Keynes came to a halt with the arrival of the summer break. At the same time, however, the same statistic is the warning of a car whose true potential emerges in the race, especially on tracks like those in Austin which have high tire degradation and which require a more conservative set-up in qualifying.

Ferrari, surprise pole

It could be said that on a complex track made treacherous by bumps, it is the talent of the driver that emerges. In order for this to happen, however, the driver needs a drivable car in which he can have sufficient confidence. From this point of view, Leclerc’s pole position comes not without surprises, given that handling is not one of the SF-23’s strong points. The Monegasque was the author of one of the laps that made him famous, but throughout qualifying the number 16 said he was satisfied with his driving, a sign however of a predictable car which allows you to string together good times with continuity.

Sunday’s race will probably see other values ​​on the field, but Ferrari’s pole position in Texas has a very different meaning than the latest ones conquered in Monza and Singapore. Austin is one of the most varied and complete tracks in the World Championship, an ideal yardstick for judging the strengths and weaknesses of a car. The Red took advantage of its traction and rotation skills in the slow corners of the last sector, as well as its good top speed on the straight of the central section. Ferrari thus had room for maneuver with the set up so as not to compromise the first sector, whose fast corners risked sending the SF-23 into crisis. Finally, the factor of the sprint format should not be overlooked, with the Cavallino notoriously skilled in showing up on Friday with a good base of set-up prepared on the simulator. The good form of the Ferrari from Austin is supported by the fourth place of Sainz, the best among those who were second striker on Friday in Texas.

McLaren and Mercedes are champing at the bit

McLaren also stands out in the States, which after the anomalous Singapore and the two friendly tracks of Suzuka and Qatar were expected to test on a more complete track. The updates at the end of September confirm the impressions gathered so far, that is, of an MCL60 that has been completed steps forward both in top speed and in slow agility. The Woking team was also the only one to simulate the race pace during free practice, with Lando Norris completing six laps on medium tires and with a full load of fuel, gathering valuable data ahead of two races, which they announce with high management.

Lewis Hamilton takes third place on the starting grid, less than a hundredth away from Lando Norris’ front row. The Brackley team and the British driver are historically excellent interpreters of the Texan track, where moreover the W14 runs with important news at the fund. Both Mercedes and McLaren will be able to play their cards on the race pace, not only against the Ferraris, but also with Verstappen’s Red Bull. In the absence of comparisons on pace during free practice, Saturday’s sprint race will be a dress rehearsal in view of Sunday’s, the outcome of which currently remains to be discovered.