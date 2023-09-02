“Tell me it’s ours, boys!” The answer that came from Andrea Adami, track engineer of Carlos Sainz, was immediate, “Yes”. Not happy, Carlos asked the question again: “Tell me it’s ours, guys!”. After the second match Sainz had no more doubts, he raised his arm to the sky for the entire lap back to the pits. Whether or not it’s the lap of his life doesn’t matter, Monza is undoubtedly the most important result obtained by Carlos in the 176 qualifying sessions held in Formula 1. There are several reasons.

Monza is always Monza, above all for Ferrari, and obtaining a prestigious result in a season lacking in satisfactions is in any case something tremendously important. It’s not a matter of points (those will be awarded tomorrow) as much as an injection of confidence enhanced by the tribute from the home crowd. In difficult seasons, morale becomes important, and the pole conquered today by Sainz brought oxygen to a garage fresh from a tiring and difficult Dutch weekend.

Another very important aspect for Sainz is having responded to those who have often accused of missing the moment that counts. After confirming himself ahead of Leclerc throughout the weekend, Carlos at the end of the first ‘run’ of Q3 saw Charles getting very close. With the first set of soft the difference between the two (in first and second position) was 0”032. In the past there have been many qualifying sessions in which Leclerc was able to strike at the moment he had to do it (that is, in the last attack), mocking his teammate.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

In Monza, before the last ‘run’, the ghosts of a script that has already been experienced on many occasions will have reappeared in Sainz’s head, but this time Carlos kept his cool. What made the difference (both against Leclerc and Verstappen) was the central sector. In the first and third sections Leclerc was faster (0″034 and 0″012), but in T2 Carlos managed to gain 0″113 on Leclerc and 0″061 on Verstappen, a margin built above all between the two Lesmo and Ascari, building his fourth pole position in Formula 1.

Finally, there is another aspect (certainly not of minor importance) that will be influenced by the Monza exploit, and it is his future as Carlos in Ferrari. No one in Maranello will ever say it, and obviously the customary phrase will always be “we don’t decide on the basis of a result”. It may also be true, but days like the current one undoubtedly help, they send out a signal, and when there is the basic will to want to renew an agreement, sometimes they are the driving force needed to reach the final decision with serenity.

Charles Leclerc congratulates poleman Carlos Sainz Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In the end, Leclerc has reasons to be happy (the recovery of the margin accused yesterday by his teammate) but obviously above all there is the disappointment linked to seeing his teammate in pole position, in that Monza to which Charles is linked by the best memories of his career.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

After the first two free practice sessions, Charles oriented the setup of his single-seater in the direction taken by Sainz, and the first two laps of FP3 were enough to hear Leclerc via radio confirm that the car was much more driveable.

“Overall, our performance this afternoon was good – commented Charles – as demonstrated by the really minimal gaps between me, Carlos and Max. I’d say we’re ready, let’s see what we can do in the race tomorrow”.

The fifty-three laps scheduled for tomorrow tip the needle of the prediction on the Red Bull front, but there are still some unknowns that go beyond the pitfalls of the first braking point after the start. Tire choice, in what will be a one-stop race, is still being judged. It will be a long evening for all the teams, but the doubts linked to the Ferrari race will be assessed in a very different scenario than that of seven days ago in Zandvoort.