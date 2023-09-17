The embrace between Carlos Sainz and Frederic Vasseur on the podium in Singapore captures a perfect weekend. The SF-23 surprised with how it adapted to the Marina Bay circuit, but we are still talking about thousandths, the ones that allowed Sainz to make the difference in qualifying.

In these scenarios, in order to aim for victory, perfect work is needed, both on the part of the drivers and the team, all it takes is a small jammed gear and the assault vanishes. Ferrari in Singapore put together everything they needed, starting with Carlos in great shape, through to perfect strategies and pit stops. In order to aim for victory, the sacrifice of Charles Leclerc was also necessary, in the unprecedented role of squire, and on this front too the contribution arrived as expected.

Carlos Sainz with Fred Vasseur on the podium of the Singapore GP with Norris and Hamilton Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Above all, however, Sainz’s conduct in the match stands out. The sixty-two laps of Singapore were a long chess game played on strategies, tire management and track-position.

Ferrari scored the first blow at the start, with the choice to start Leclerc on the soft tyres, an opportunity that Charles capitalized on as best he could by passing Russell. In the first stint of the race, Sainz was thus able to manage the pace, preserving the feared degradation of the medium tires fitted at the start. The safety car on lap twenty did not catch the Scuderia wall by surprise, which reacted immediately, allowing Sainz to maintain the lead after the pit stop.

The word was passed back to Sainz, and here Carlos took matters into his own hands, perfectly managing forty-two laps in which the first necessary quality was cool blood and impeccable tire management.

When the two Mercedes returned to the pits on lap forty-four taking advantage of the Virtual Safety Car (fitting a set of medium sized ones) Ferrari decided to leave Leclerc on the track (who also had a set of new medium sized ones available) to cover their backs. to Sainz, who from that moment was called upon to push at the maximum pace allowed by the single-seater.

The Safety Car precedes Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

For ten laps Carlos had the opportunity to evaluate the danger of Lando Norris, who was following him just over a second, reassuring himself about the danger of the McLaren. It was a crucial step, since in the last laps he deliberately left Norris in the DRS area to help him defend against the recovering Russell, aware of not taking risks linked to a potential attack on McLaren.

Thus came an important victory, achieved since Friday without external help or favorable circumstances, and above all a success that puts on paper the great work done by Sainz. “Having Carlos so fast from the start of the weekend was very useful for the whole team – explained Vasseur – he did an excellent job from the first to the last lap, his management of the race was impeccable”. The Scuderia team principal, who stood on a Formula 1 podium for the first time, admitted that he was not afraid in the final laps, which were experienced in apnea by the rest of the Scuderia garage.

“Honestly, it was a strange feeling – he explained – I wasn’t nervous, I had the feeling that Carlos was really controlling everything, then on the podium yes, there was a bit of emotion, in the end it was still mine first time. I thought about everything we did after Jeddah, I remember the difficulties of that weekend, the team reacted and I think we made an excellent recovery. A great team effort, I’m more than proud of everyone who works on the track and in Maranello.”

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Leclerc would also have liked to be on the podium, but it wasn’t his day. Charles’ chances of victory were eliminated at the end of Saturday’s qualifying, when the eight cents paid to Sainz relegated him to third place on the starting grid.

When the tire warmers were removed two minutes before the start, revealing that Leclerc would start on the soft tyres, the team’s plans were immediately clear. Charles was asked to cover Sainz’s back, and so he did. A bitter pill, but victory for the team was an objective that was strategically too important and definitely a priority compared to the ambitions of Leclerc, who accepted what was asked of him, putting a bonus in his pocket. His hope is to redeem him as soon as possible.