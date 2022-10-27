The problem is endemic and cannot be solved on the F1-75. The drop in tires in the United States GP was not gradual, as in previous races, but it manifested itself suddenly, depriving Charles Leclerc of the hope of completing a comeback from 12th place on the grid according to what were expectations of the Monegasque driver.

Charles had to succumb to the battle sketched out with Max Verstappen and then adjust his race pace to the tightness of the tires (in Austin the rear also suffered) to take home an excellent third place which, judging by the long nose of the Ferrari driver, was a result much lower than expected.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Erik Junius

The evolution of the red has led to generating more energy on the front Pirelli tires, but unlike what one might think, the F1-75 cannot afford to soften the mechanical set-up due to the constraints deriving from these suspensions, to satisfy the needs of tires that must remain in the correct operating window to ensure the best behavior, and must not be mistreated with skidding and loss of traction that generate harmful overheating.

Some have thought that this negative effect is a reflection of the introduction by the FIA ​​of the technical directive TD39, but if the car is raised from the ground to limit the hopping of porpoising, the aerodynamic load decreases, so you should be able to manage the stiffness of bars and shock absorbers, were it not for the fact that ground-effect cars would like to be as hard as “irons”, while Pirelli tires do not like the brutalizations that would ensue at all.

Ferrari F1-75: here is the front suspension, will it be revised in 2023? Photo by: Erik Junius

Finding the right compromise means having Max Verstappen’s Red Bull in hand, who maramaldizza chasing the record of seasonal victories.

The Cavallino technicians have not been able to find a solution even by acting inside the front corner, expelling the hot air generated by the disc and caliper without being radiated through the rim to the tires so the performance of the red is less stable than that. of the RB18, although in the flying lap he excels with 12 pole positions out of 19 races disputed.

And if a constraint to the improvement of the red may derive from the suspension, let’s get ready for the idea that Ferrari can change the layout of the front suspension of the 675, the design code of the F1 2023.

Red Bull RB18: the pull rod front suspension with multi link arms Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Over time, in Maranello they have remained anchored to very, perhaps too, traditional concepts and the data that are being collected on the track indicate that it would be worth changing some concepts such as the abandonment of double overlapping triangles, perhaps choosing multi-link joints and perhaps switching to pull. -rod following the path courageously traveled by Red Bull and McLaren (with fewer results).

It must be said that during the study phase of the ground-effect single-seater, the Cavallino technicians had already analyzed the feasibility of the front pull rod, so if they were to decide to change the layout, they will not start from scratch, especially since in Maranello they had been the last to field single-seaters with the front linkage in the four-year period that went from 2012 to 2015 with F2012, F138, F14T and F15T.

That they are thinking does not necessarily lead to doing so, considering that there is a very strong traditionalist wing within the GeS. The time for decisions is very limited …

Anyone who thinks that the 2023 single-seaters will only be evolutions of those we see racing on the track are very wrong, because even Mercedes has made it known that the W14 will represent a clean break with the W13.