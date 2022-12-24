At Ferrari there is a festive atmosphere, even if in the Racing Department there are those who work before Christmas. It may seem incredible but around the first body of the 675 the first pre-assembly began with suspension parts that arrived ready in the last few days. A puzzle that will be completed as the individual components arrive ready.
The birth of the red 2023 …Continue reading
#Ferrari #preassembly #crash #tests #pass
Crazy: fan gets a tattoo on his face in tribute to Messi, video
The picture of Lionel Messi the moment you lift the Qatar World Cup-2022together with his teammates from the albiceleste, has...
Leave a Reply