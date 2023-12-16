By Carlo Platella

The usual end-of-year lunch at Ferrari is consumed without proclamations or impressive declarations. The most interesting ideas arrive when the microphones are turned off and concern what has always been the most important car: the next one. Frederic Vasseur is not the only prominent representative of the Scuderia among those present at Fiorano. Also welcoming the guests is Enrico Cardile, technical manager of the chassis area, while sporting director Diego Ioverno acts as a guide during the visit to the Sports Management. In Maranello we work for homologate and assemble the new car as soon as possiblealso in anticipation of the mandatory winter closure and the early start of the championship.

The progress of the works

“I don't know if revolution is the right word, the regulations are the same”Vasseur's answer to the inevitable question about the Ferrari to come. However, the Team Principal confirms that there will be numerous new features: “We are changing 95% of the components of the car”. The percentage should be taken as an indicative reference and not necessarily valid in absolute terms, but it remains the underlying message of a single-seater that will have little in common with its progenitor. The 676 project revolves around a new chassis, gearbox and suspension, resulting in the repositioning of the radiators, electronics and internal components to redesign the external aerodynamics.

As far as logistics are concerned, in Maranello we work without the hassle of tight deadlines. Crash tests for chassis approval they are still ongoing and have so far presented no complications. In parallel, the power unit-transmission group runs on the bench, while the wind tunnel is occupied by the scale model of the car. Overall, the works are ahead of schedule, a natural consequence of a project that started earlier than in previous years.

The experience of 2023

Work on the 2024 Ferrari has begun after pre-season testing in Bahrain, when in Maranello it was immediately realized that the 2023 car had poor prospects, preferring to divert a large part of the resources to the new year. The 676 project advanced during the season, receiving the influences of the lessons learned on the SF-23, which in the meantime acted as a forklift to study the mistakes made. In fact, a fair number of races were needed for the team to be able to experiment on the track with all the conditions of speed, load, asphalt, steering angles, yaw and heights from the ground necessary to completely map the car.

Enrico Cardile tried to put a complicated concept into simple terms, explaining how aerodynamic development of a car is a delicate process, similar to building a house of cards. By its nature, aerodynamics is a highly nonlinear and not necessarily deductive science. Playing with vortices and flow fields, development can only proceed in small steps, making sure one solution works before proceeding to the next. It then happens that the car works correctly at a certain distance and with a precise posture in relation to the ground, but when these parameters change by 1 mm or a fraction of a degree, what worked before must be deconstructed to start again from scratch.

The SF-23 served to study all the aerodynamic complications, perfecting the correlation between track, simulator, CFD and wind tunnel. Vasseur explains: “In some aspects it is difficult to find the correlation and in that case catching up is not easy. This year we sacrificed free practice in Zandvoort to carry out some tests. It was probably one of the reasons why we were able to catch up a little: we understood the car more and from the following week the performances improved.”

The car of 2024

In Maranello there is the belief that we have gained a better understanding of what were the weakest areas. For example, they were simulation methodologies developed to predict and control the triggering of porpoising, a phenomenon of which not all teams are yet fully aware of the triggering cause. Until the Austrian Grand Prix the SF-23 also suffered from aerodynamic bounce, a consequence of the car being lowered excessively in an attempt to compensate for the missing load. As the third year of the ground-effect regulations approaches, however, Ferrari is optimistic that it has almost gotten rid of the phenomenon.

Furthermore, those responsible suggest that if the shapes of the Ferrari 2024 recall those of Red Bull it will not be for a replica as an end in itself. The design, in fact, does not start from the design of the bodywork. The first point is the definition of the correct project objectives, after which the most functional forms to achieve them are evaluated. Objectives that also take into account the indications of Leclerc and Sainz: “Pilots were involved in the development of the car right from the start and are happy with it. Having them on board was important,” says Vasseur. According to the technical managers, the Monegasque and the Spanish continue to report very similar sensations and preferences to each other, ensuring that the differences perceived from the outside border on the level of a nuance.

Cautious optimism

The ambition of the new Red Team is to close the gap to the world champions. “We're talking about tenths in the end, it means that we are looking for 0.1-0.2% more performance. We certainly shouldn't underestimate the leap we have to make.” quantifies Vasseur. “We are focused on ourselves and are making good steps forward. But the game is relative. You can improve by 1 second, but if the others improve by 1.2 s you look stupid, but if they improve by 0.8 s you become a hero. The most important thing is to keep pushing.”

The optimism of the day before is a recurring element in Ferrari over the last fifteen years. The awareness of having taken a better path than in the past is not a guarantee of success, but it nevertheless constitutes a necessary condition. For the rest, the competitiveness of the 676 project will also depend on the quality of the competition's work. “I would say that we are going in the right direction. I don't know if the others are doing more or less than us, we'll see it in Bahrain.” concludes Vasseur.