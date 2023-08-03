The 2024 Ferrari single-seater will be the seventieth Ferrari F1: project code 676. Fred Vasseur follows the birth of what will be “his” first car, given that the SF-23 was still the daughter of Mattia Binotto’s management. The French team principal has punctual weekly meetings with Enrico Cardile, head of the chassis and future technical director, and Enrico Gualtieri, head of engines, to find out in detail what the guidelines are in the conception of a car that must revive the Scuderia’s fortunes.

The first certain fact is that the Ferrari 676 will be born from a blank sheet. Diego Tondi, aerodynamics chief, and Fabio Montecchi, the technician who took over the role of Head of Vehicle Concept vacated by David Sanchez, the Frenchman who left the Scuderia to accept Andrea Stella’s offer to go to McLaren from the beginning of next year, are the two engineers who will have the task of designing the red redemption. A great responsibility that will be shared with the Management Sports figures eager to demonstrate that a competitive single-seater can also be conceived in Maranello.

Enrico Gualtieri, head of engines, with Enrico Cardile, the next Ferrari technical director Photo by: Ferrari See also F1 | Red Bull beats Mercedes before the start: Star not very brave

Next year’s regulations won’t change, so there won’t be the risk of interpreting the rules in a more restrictive way as has often happened in Maranello throughout history. Indeed, the tendency will be to find a certain convergence towards the most efficient solutions. The new Ferrari will abandon the belly-digging concept that characterized the ground-effect single-seaters of the latest generation, to convert to ideas closer to those developed by Adrian Newey on the infamous RB19, the F1 capable of dominating the 2023 season from the first GP .

And it is easy to predict that there will be only a few bolts that can be transferred from the SF-23 to the reds of 2024, because if Ferrari wants to have the ambition to challenge Max Verstappen’s dominance with Red Bull, it must review not only the aerodynamic configuration, but more generally the hardware of the car, touching the chassis to have suspensions with more extreme kinematic mechanisms and moving the lower anti-intrusion cone so that it does not restrict the passage of air under the radiator vents. Obviously choices will have to be made that take into account the spending limits and these could be the biggest spanner in the works to seek a relaunch after a much more difficult and disappointing season than expected.

Comparison of Red Bull Racing RB19 bellies Photo by: George Piola

Obviously Ferrari will not limit itself to copying Red Bull with a trivial tracing exercise, but will try to take some ideas to extremes that will have to go beyond the RB19 itself which is dominating according to its own knowledge: it should therefore not be surprising if we see the current SF-23 to be evolved and developed up to the United States GP in Austin, because what is found in the wind tunnel at this stage will also be good next year.

The 676 will have to be an aerodynamically courageous machine, but very solid from a mechanical point of view, which will house the 066/7 power unit. The six-cylinder turbo remains the approved one, but in the winter the engineers will try to improve the management of the hybrid: those who have arrived from the Red Bull-Honda world have brought a wealth of experience that should be useful in limiting the gap between the red and the car of Newey with the DRS open.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Erik Junius

Ferrari doesn’t have the English genius and it doesn’t even have its loyalists who have left Milton Keynes to land on new projects (Dan Fallows in Aston Martin and Rob Marshall in McLaren) so it’s hard to believe that the gap can be bridged in one winter from Red Bull, but Aston Martin and Mercedes have shown this year that it is possible to make great leaps in quality with well-chosen upgrade packages.

Frederic Vasseur, Scuderia Ferrari team principal Photo by: Erik Junius

Fred Vasseur has placed his trust in internal resources: for now, the Scuderia maintains an Italian matrix that was born and raised in Maranello, waiting for Loic Serra, head of development at Mercedes, to arrive next year. In the meantime, this does not mean that fresh forces have not arrived in Maranello with new ideas: ninety employees out of a thousand, on average, are turned over every year, so the turnover is guaranteed. The important thing is knowing how to choose the right ones…