The Ferrari 2024 took shape some time ago in the Maranello offices, but its contours continue to become increasingly clearer. The next Red will deviate from the philosophy of the F1-75 first and then of the SF-23. Already during the 2023 season at Ferrari, an attempt was made to move away from the initial concept, providing some clues about the future technical direction of the Cavallino. What were initially just speculations are now confirmed by the declarations of Enrico Cardile, head of aerodynamic development at the Gestione Sportiva.

Rear suspension towards the push-rod

In anticipating Ferrari 2024, Vasseur defined the new Red as “totally different”. Cardile provides some more details on the matter: “Not much, but still it will be different. During the development of this car, we realized that some choices made were wrong and they influenced us a lot in the development. For this reason, next year’s car will not be an evolution, as was the case in 2023, but will be entirely new. The chassis and the rear will be different, to allow our aerodynamics department to better develop the car.”

As for the rear, it is plausible that Ferrari 2024 will switch from the pull-rod layout of the current suspension to push-rod. In fact, with the Barcelona update package, the Scuderia has shown that it is going in the direction of the slide bellies in Red Bull style, which aim to channel the flows adhering to the surfaces in the lower part, near the diffuser. Almost all the teams that embrace this concept, however, adopt the push-rod scheme, which reduces blocking to aerodynamic flows arriving from the sides, as the suspension strut engages in the upper part of the gearbox.

During the current season, Ferrari has therefore switched to a new aerodynamic setting, redirecting the flows adhering to the bodywork in the lower part of the rear. Already here, however, the aerodynamic department led by Enrico Cardile has encountered the first limitation, since the dimensions of the pull-rod suspension they do not marry well with the new trend of flows. The plausible transition to the push-rod scheme in 2024 would also have repercussions on the Haas project, which buys most of the mechanics from Ferrari.

Anti-intrusion cone

The limitations deriving from the chassis for the development of the SF-23 reside above all in the position of the lower lateral cones to protect the cockpit. In fact, Ferrari and Haas are the only teams to have retained the cones inside the bellies, while the competition has integrated them into the fund. Once again the Cavallino found itself limited in its development by this decision, since the presence of the cones prevented the Scuderia from flaring the lower part of the side panels to the same levels as its rivals.

Currently, the bellies of the SF-23 are sewn as far as possible around the protective cones, whose outlines are visible under the bodywork. In this, the team’s willingness to place them elsewhere in 2024 is evident, plausibly within the fund, to guarantee greater freedom to the aerodynamic department in designing the bellies of the new Red. “It’s about finding the right architectures to achieve the objectives”Cardile adds, underlining the importance of new mechanical and chassis solutions to unlock aerodynamic development.

Meanwhile, the SF-23 will continue to change over the next few races, with more updates to come after Monza. Meanwhile, however, the work in Maranello is all about his heir: “Devoting so much effort to this year’s car was crucial to understanding where these critical issues came from and how to do a better job. In the next races we will bring new updates, but now we are in the wind tunnel focus entirely on the 2024 car”. A very different car from the Ferraris that preceded it.