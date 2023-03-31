Merlbourne, Australia.- The second free practice session with a view to the 2023 Australian Grand Prix of Formula 1 smiled at the Aston Martin driver, Fernando Alonso, who did the best ride at the Albert Park Circuit to be the most fast with 1:18.887s.

Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.

