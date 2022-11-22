F1, Federica Masolin: tears live for Vettel’s retirement

One of the most exciting videos of the weekend of Formula 1 to Abu Dhabi (last race of 2022: Leclerc And Ferrari vice-world drivers and constructors champions) for motor enthusiasts was to Federica Masolin who was unable to hold back the tears on live TV for Sebastian Vettel’s farewell to racing (the German, ex Ferrari, winner of 4 World titles). With Carlo Vanzinithe voice of Sky Sport from F1, who, no less excited, commented jokingly “We too have gotten a Vettel in the eye”.

Formula 1, Federica Masolin and Mara Sangiorgio: selfie with Vettel

After the tears it was time for a big smile to Federica Masolin and her colleague from Sky Sport Formula 1, Mara Sangiorgio. In fact, the two journalists posted a selfie with Sebastian Vettel. “Danke Seb,” Sangiorgio wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. Thanks to the now former German F1 driver, who ideally joined all the fans of the world.

F1, Federica Masolin and Mara Sangiorgio: selfie with Vettel. “Danke Seb”









Subscribe to the newsletter

