The McLaren hospitality facility at the Spanish Grand Prix was evacuated on Saturday morning due to a fire in the kitchen.
Before the final practice session for this weekend’s race in Barcelona, a throng of safety workers rushed into the paddock to respond to a fire that broke out at the rear of what is known as the McLaren Team Hub.
It appears that the fire started in the area above the kitchen and may have involved the electrical system.
The accident prompted the motorhome staff to evacuate team personnel, guests, media and drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who were seen in the paddock observing what was happening.
When the fire broke out, Mario Isola, Pirelli’s F1 manager, who is a part-time paramedic, was one of the first to arrive on the scene together with other workers from the tire company who brought fire extinguishers.
Fire alarm in the McLaren Hospitality
Photo credit: Jon Noble
Several fire engines arrived shortly afterwards, with firefighters rushing into the camper with hoses to put out the fire. Ambulances also arrived.
With the fire breaking out quickly, it is unclear whether the incident will impact McLaren’s preparations for the final practice session, as Norris and Piastri’s equipment is normally kept in that area.
A brief statement from McLaren said team personnel emerged safe from the accident.
“This morning we evacuated the Team Hub paddock hospitality unit following a fire alarm; the team has been evacuated safely while local firefighters deal with the issue,” a team spokesperson said.
The Spanish Grand Prix is no stranger to fire-related incidents: in 2012, the Williams garage was engulfed in flames after fuel caught fire following Pastor Maldonado’s victory.
#Fear #Barcelona #paddock #fire #McLaren #hospitality #area
The world’s most walkable cities revealed (and they aren’t in the US)
[url=https://kraken14f.at]kraken тор браузер[/url]
Strap up, people, we’re going boots-on-the-ground for this week’s CNN Travel newsletter. Let’s leave the jet engines behind, quit viewing the world through screens and breathe in sweet lungfuls of adventure.
https://kraken14f.at
kraken tor
Few things in life are as delightful as ambling around a new neighborhood in a new city, chancing upon cute stores, bars, eateries and public spaces. But decades of car-centric policies means lots of cities around the world lack an abundance of pedestrian-friendly streets, a new study called “The ABC of Mobility” has found.
The bigger and richer the city, the less likely it is to be easily walkable. But there are plenty of exceptions, as the stats from the study broken down by The Economist newspaper show.
The Mozambique seaport of Quelimane, population 350,000, comes out as the most foot-friendly of the 794 cities surveyed in the study, but there are some less off-the-radar destinations in Europe (whose metropolises rank considerably higher than those of the United States).
In the Netherlands, the tree-lined canals of Utrecht (No. 3) and the monumental splendor of The Hague (No. 27) are quieter alternatives to tourist favorite Amsterdam (No. 66).
In northern Spain, the port city of Bilbao (No. 8) is famous for its Frank Gehry–designed Guggenheim Museum, and Leon (No. 9) boasts Roman ruins and Gothic cathedrals.
Finally, in the Alpine region of Tyrol, where Italy meets Austria, Bolzano (No. 14) offers an opportunity to come face-to-face with Otzi the Iceman in the archaeological museum, while Innsbruck (No. 25) has world-class skiing and mountaineering.