The McLaren hospitality facility at the Spanish Grand Prix was evacuated on Saturday morning due to a fire in the kitchen.

Before the final practice session for this weekend’s race in Barcelona, ​​a throng of safety workers rushed into the paddock to respond to a fire that broke out at the rear of what is known as the McLaren Team Hub.

It appears that the fire started in the area above the kitchen and may have involved the electrical system.

The accident prompted the motorhome staff to evacuate team personnel, guests, media and drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who were seen in the paddock observing what was happening.

When the fire broke out, Mario Isola, Pirelli’s F1 manager, who is a part-time paramedic, was one of the first to arrive on the scene together with other workers from the tire company who brought fire extinguishers.

Fire alarm in the McLaren Hospitality Photo credit: Jon Noble

Several fire engines arrived shortly afterwards, with firefighters rushing into the camper with hoses to put out the fire. Ambulances also arrived.

With the fire breaking out quickly, it is unclear whether the incident will impact McLaren’s preparations for the final practice session, as Norris and Piastri’s equipment is normally kept in that area.

A brief statement from McLaren said team personnel emerged safe from the accident.

“This morning we evacuated the Team Hub paddock hospitality unit following a fire alarm; the team has been evacuated safely while local firefighters deal with the issue,” a team spokesperson said.

The Spanish Grand Prix is ​​no stranger to fire-related incidents: in 2012, the Williams garage was engulfed in flames after fuel caught fire following Pastor Maldonado’s victory.