Terrible accident for Lance Stroll on the final curve, before the finishing straight, at the end of Q1 of qualifying for the F1 Singapore GP. The Aston Martin driver crashed into the wall, destroying his car. The driver is fine but the red flag was raised and the first part of free practice ended.
RED FLAG
Lance Stroll crashes Heavily
Singapore Grand Prix GP
Rt#SingaporeGP #F1 #f1jp pic.twitter.com/BBN5T7rjKc
— gautam gada (@gatts4u) September 16, 2023
