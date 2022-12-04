The news of Patrick Tambay’s death was communicated by his family to the French news agency AFP on Sunday. He was known to suffer from Parkinson’s disease, a progressive disease that affects the nervous system, and diabetes.

Born on 25 June 1949, Tambay spent a decade in F1, competing for some of the biggest teams including Ferrari, McLaren and Renault.

He made his debut at the 1977 French Grand Prix with Surtees, suffering a DNF, before moving to Theodore Racing for the second half of the season.

His first season with McLaren the following year earned him a fourth-place finish, which would remain his best F1 result until he was called up by Ferrari to replace the unforgotten Gilles Villeneuve midway through the 1982 season, in following the Canadian’s fatal accident at Zolder.

After taking a podium finish in his second race for the Scuderia at Brands Hatch, Tambay scored his first victory at Hockenheim a few weeks later. He then took a memorable second place at Ferrari’s home race at Monza in the final European round of the season.

Tambay’s first F1 win came at the 1982 German GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

Tambay’s second and last victory came in 1983, at the San Marino Grand Prix, and in the same year he took fourth place in the championship, behind title winner Nelson Piquet, Alain Prost and his Ferrari teammate. Rene Arnoux.

Tambay spent the next two seasons in F1 with Renault, adding a further three podium finishes to his palmares, before completing a final year in the Circus in 1986 with Team Haas.

Tambay also took part in four editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the first two of which, with Renault in 1976 and 1977, ended in retirement. A return to the French endurance classic in 1981 with Rondeau also resulted in a retirement, but he finally made it to the finish line in 1989 with Jaguar, finishing fourth overall in the iconic XJR.

Tambay’s other forays outside of F1 resulted in two Can-Am titles in 1977 and ’80 with Carl A. Haas Racing.

The last appearance behind the wheel of a racing car was in 2006, when he participated in two events of the Grand Prix Masters series.