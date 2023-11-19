F1 fans sue F1 after FP1 fiasco Las Vegas

Fans who do not get their money back after the FP1 debacle during the F1 GP of Las Vegas are still demanding monetary compensation.

Well, it happened. The Las Vegas GP has been held. Max Verstappen won it and there was actually still a bit of tension. However, the race itself is only part of the turbulent weekend that the Las Vegas GP had to endure. The preparations were not to the liking, the result is a kind of large fair with a circuit coincidentally and the question is actually “to what extent did the sports aspect matter at this GP and did it not become one big circus?” As mentioned, the sporting aspect of the race went as you would expect from a GP, especially one that appears on the calendar for the first time in decades.

F1 fans angry

All this does not alter the fact that Friday, which was Thursday for us, was very strange. FP1 only lasted nine minutes due to the incident with Carlos Sainz. After waiting for a while without cars on the circuit, spectators were ordered off the circuit and the following session made it so late that no more spectators were allowed. So one of the days that fans spent a lot of money on has been completely wasted.

Compensation

F1 is not the least and compensates the affected spectators. At least, in their own way. For the people who missed the session, a voucher (pronounced voesjée, if you can believe a store customer) of 200 dollars was handed out. But… that is not a refund, just a way to buy an F1 cap for free. Moreover, this only applies to people who had a separate ticket for VT1 or Thursday evening, people who have a three-day ticket (and that was most of them) do not get anything. Max Verstappen stands up for the fans: he would have torn down the entire tent.

To sue

F1 fans also think something of it, but take action with a less vandalistic approach. A class-action lawsuit has been filed by two Las Vegan law firms thanks to the injured fans. This has been filed against Vegas GP and Liberty Media. They are seeking at least $30,000 in compensation for injured fans, which seems like a lot considering how much money is thrown around during a weekend like this. CEO Stefano Domenicali has not yet responded to this, but he has commented on the downer that was on Thursday evening. In it he says that “cancellations due to external factors unfortunately happen at major events and that he hopes fans understand this.”

Locals

According to CBS The last word has not yet been said about local entrepreneurs. For example, the construction of the circuit has made several shops completely inaccessible for more than a year. An owner of a 24-hour convenience store says that he has lost about 80 percent of his customers and that his shop is difficult to reach at all due to a new bridge over the circuit. F1 has not yet determined whether this is permanent, but if it is, this is the new reality for this owner and more. He is therefore adamant: “we didn’t need an F1 race”. Another local sees things a little more rosy: he hopes that F1 knows what they did wrong and improves it for the future.

