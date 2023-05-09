We already knew that a visit to the Miami GP is not a cheap trip. The cheapest tickets for three days of F1 action at the Hard Rock Stadium were 535 euros. This makes the race in Miami the most expensive race of the entire calendar (and therefore also more expensive than Las Vegas!). Keeping yourself alive is also a costly activity, as the menus of the F1 race show.

Below you will find one of the menus. For example, for a salad with watermelon and tomatillo (a kind of green snack tomatoes) you could pay 250 dollars. Or how about $450 lobster rolls. The food also turns out not to be prepared with mother’s love. The ‘Waygyu steak sandwich’ below is more like a toasted sandwich with ham on top that has been slammed on from a distance.

A serving of cold shrimp was supposed to cost $500. We must say that these are portions for four people. The $200 Guava & Dulce de Leche Bundt Cakes are just for one person, by the way. Like an ice cream cone for $245.

Yo. I thought this was a different currency at first pic.twitter.com/CIyxjhBufe — Jon Schaff (@JonathanSchaff) May 7, 2023

Not all dishes are so expensive

There is also another side to the story. According to the Australian News.com.au Are there cheaper alternatives? For example, a hamburger cost $15 and a portion of fries cost $4.75. Catering was arranged by fourteen local restaurants. They were allowed to set up a stand at the track and decide for themselves what was on the menu and what price went with it.

There was a lot of food left

The director of the Miami organization, Tyler Epp, is very proud of the food and drink offerings: “We really raised the bar this year,” he says to Miami New Times. The 280,000 visitors to the Miami GP have not consumed all the food. The head chef of the event tells CBSMiami that there are about 60,000 kilos of food left. This food goes to local charities.