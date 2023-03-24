Formula 1 sells a No Michael No coffee mug.

No one has forgotten Max Verstappen’s controversial last victory over Lewis Hamilton at the end of 2021. Neither does Toto Wolff’s legendary cry over the radio. Formula 1 sees the humor in it and has released an official coffee mug with the quote. Not everyone sees the humor in that.

Especially fans of the Mercedes F1 team are pissed off that Formula 1 uses this quote to make money. The mug is part of a Formula 1 exhibition in the Spanish capital Madrid. If this was a marketing stunt to let F1 fans know there is an exhibition in Madrid, congratulations. Because everyone is talking about it now.

This is a black mug with the typical radio waves you also see during an F1 weekend when a team radio is shared. Formula 1 has done a great job of opening up old wounds among Mercedes fans. On Twitter, among others, some fans are shamed.

Storm in a glass of water?

With Autoblog editor-in-chief @michaelras this mug wouldn’t look out of place in our editorial office. So I’m a fan of it. What do you say. Is Formula 1 going too far by milking these events with merchandise or do you say; fine, just do it! Let us know in the comments.

Photo credit: Victor Abad on Twitter

