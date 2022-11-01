Formula 1 (F1) once again took place at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, in Mexico, which vibrated with the joy of the attendees, who were the protagonists of the party that took place in the grandstands of the circuit.

It was precisely after the performance of the most recognized teams in the world such as McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Red Bull or Ferrari, that some people decided to take something as a souvenir.

But without a doubt, who attracted the most attention, once the race was over, It was a man who took home what appears to be one of the tires used during the race from the circuit.

A photo, which was taken and shared on social networks, shows a subject in a green shirt walking through the exit of the circuit, carrying the tire on his back.

Likewise, it is seen how the people around him, despite the particularity of the situation, do not pay much attention to the Mexican citizen.

The post reached just over 8,000 ‘likes’ on Twitter. However, in the answer box, there are those who expressed their skepticism about this fact.

A user of the social network, who claimed to be an F1 manager, explained that It was all a misunderstanding and that the tire that the man was taking did not belong to the race.

“Stop misreporting. I am a manager in F1 and it is not an F1 rim; these are inventoried and there are two groups in charge of tire issues with a coordinator and a director, it is impossible to remove it from the paddock due to the filters, the tire it has is of the GTM support category”, was what the user explained.

The race held in Mexico was won by the Dutchman Max Verstappen of the Red Bull team, who completed the circuit with a time of one hour, 38 minutes and 36.7 seconds, for a total of 25 points.

In second place came the British Louis Hamilton, with +15.18 seconds difference from Verstappen, getting 18 points and, completing the podium, was the local driver Sergio Pérez with +18.097 seconds difference, thus achieving 15 points.

