Between the fight for the role of second force and the one between the teams at the bottom of the table, on which the greatest attention fell, Alpine undoubtedly failed to carve out a significant space for itself, with another season concluded in full midfield. Too slow to be able to compete with the top teams but fast enough to avoid the follow-up positions.

2023 for the French team was particularly unpleasant, between a positive start and a continuation of the world championship in which the hoped-for satisfactions did not arrive. In fact, at the start of the championship the A523 had actually given positive indications, so much so that in some events it was thought that it would be able to undermine Ferrari and Mercedes, but in the rest of the season it struggled to keep up with the pace of development of its rivals, slipping back on the lineup.

During this season, Alpine was still able to obtain two podiums at the weekends of the Monaco and Dutch Grands Prix in Zandvoort, to which is added the third place obtained in the sprint in Belgium. However, the French team slipped from fourth to sixth place in the constructors' championship, also scoring fewer points than last year. Also having a negative impact were the difficulties and the uneven performance on the high-speed tracks that require low downforce, especially in Monza, where the defects of the project relating to the Power Unit and the chassis part emerged. A lower power than its rivals and a design with more drag than its rivals has often pushed the French team to use very unloaded rear wings, however suffering from the point of view of tire management.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Over the course of the season, to respond to the lack of power, Alpine ran with very weak wings

To cite an example, in qualifying in Abu Dhabi the A523s reached top speeds lower than those of the Red Bull and higher than those of the McLaren by just 4 km/h, despite a visibly lighter wing. Given the short deck, this aspect also contributed to making the search for the ideal window more complex, another of the A523's problems.

“The truth is that we are not where we wanted to be, for sure. That's very clear. But I think with the changes we made mid-season we've unleashed the potential of our staff, I think people are much more free to propose things , to improve”, explained Bruno Famin, who took command of the team after the reshuffle mid-year. After the changes at the management level, with the diversion of Laurent Rossi to external activities, Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer and veteran sporting director Alan Permane were also removed in favor of the promotion of Famin, previously head of the Power Unit area.

In the meantime, both in Enstone and Viry the necessary modernization works on the factory have been started, as have the structures, so much so that a new simulator has also been purchased to replace the current one, which is now more than twenty years old. However, Famin focused his attention on the changes made at personnel level and how, from his point of view, internal promotions have led to a change in mentality, with the hope that the leap forward seen in McLaren will be repeated.

Photo by: Alpine Bruno Famin, vice president of Alpine Motorsports

“I believe this is especially true on the track, where I immediately saw a change in mentality. We promoted, for example, [il team manager] Rob Cherry and [il capo meccanico] Jason Milligan, who are doing a great job of proposing improvements, of having their guys propose things as well. I think all this potential was a bit limited until the end of July, and I'm very happy with that. It's true for the garage, it's also true for the track engineers, for the strategic department and we are daring things that we didn't dare before”, explained the Team Principal. On a strategic level, Alpine has undoubtedly put in place one of the most successful strategies of the season, stopping Pierre Gasly in the perfect time window to take advantage of the arrival of the rain and gain a good number of positions, an aspect which then allowed him to reach the podium.

“I'm very happy with this mentality. Of course, the car is still not what we would like. But we scored more points per race in the second half of the season than in the first, but we have to keep pushing,” the Team Principal then added. A discussion which actually, on a purely statistical level, is confirmed by the data, even if there are some considerations to add. In the first part of the championship the A523 proved to be closer to the leading group, but the drivers and the team struggled to realize this potential, as happened for example in Australia, with the accident on the last restart which put both offside the cars.

It is not the first time that a team has linked a change of personnel with the idea that the personnel were previously reluctant or afraid to propose ideas, a theme which, on the contrary, many winning teams have listed as one of the strengths to hit upon the success. “No one dared. I don't know why, I'm not a psychologist, I don't want to go into details. But what is certain now is that to be fast with this level of competition you have to exploit everyone's potential and align the planets.”

Photo by: Alpine Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523

“Then we have to be good at extracting the performance of the car, we have to be good at developing the car, developing the engine, and even if we don't have the best Power Unit, maybe we don't have the best car, I think we can align the planets overall to have a good car at the end of the story, to have good results”.

“Of course it won't be for tomorrow, but the work to do now is to align everything. Of course, there is the problem of the potential for improving relations between Viry and Enstone, but for me it is a small part of the project, of the work what we have to do. We have a lot of talents and we have to help them bring new ideas into the development of the car, but also into the way we work. The idea is to develop the potential of the whole team, to develop the potential of the car and to achieve a better car and better results.”

To describe this internal approach, Famin cited an example that occurred during the season, that is, how the team reacted after the Monza disaster, where the car performed below expectations. Although Alpine was aware that the A523 would struggle on the Brianza circuit, in reality the performance was even more disappointing than expected, which pushed the team to try to understand what had gone wrong. Although on a circuit with slightly different characteristics, but which still included long straights, an answer arrived in Las Vegas, where Alpine managed to achieve a good result. To tell the truth, without the graining suffered by Pierre Gasly in the second stint he could have even achieved a few more points, but the fourth place obtained by Esteban Ocon was welcomed with great satisfaction for its significance.

Photo by: Alpine Bruno Famin, vice president of Alpine Motorsport

“I think a very positive example that I was very satisfied with is the result in Las Vegas. Not for fourth place – ok, we are happy to be fifth in qualifying and fourth in the race – but for the fact that Monza was very bad , it was a very bad result. But we took the time to analyze why, what happened, where we went wrong and to immediately propose new things, because Las Vegas was quite similar in some places.”

“In Las Vegas we were at risk if we didn't do things right. The team reacted immediately, proposed an aerodynamic evolution, developed it, produced it and mounted it on the car. Just in time, but we brought it and it worked. Now we have seen a very strong and very positive reaction, which has borne fruit. Beyond the final result it is the attitude which has been very good. It is an example of the things that are already change.”

The big question is how long it will take to change things in Alpine, because over the years we have heard on several occasions about medium-term projects which were then extended with new promises. Szafnauer had been granted 100 races by De Meo, but that figure remained just a number, because the engineer lost his job about a year and a half after his arrival, thanks to pressure from the management who wanted short-term results , given the growth of Aston Martin and McLaren. One of his predecessors, Cyril Abiteboul, had also promised important growth, but it never actually materialised. Famin is categorical in saying that he has no intention of putting a number on his ambitions.

“I have no idea how long it will take and I don't want to set a goal. The goal for this winter and next year will be to develop that attitude, that mindset, changing the culture. And continue to develop the momentum to create a better team, a better company and to be able to develop a better car. And then the results will come. How long it will take, I have no idea.”