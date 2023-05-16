The big surprise at the start of the season was undoubtedly Aston Martin, who moved from the mid-group battle for the points zone to that for the podium with Ferrari and Mercedes. Currently Red Bull is still too ambitious a goal, like a dream that still seems distant, the first five rounds of the world championship have shown that the English team cannot be underestimated, especially in the race.

Four podiums in five races represent a high prestige haul, above all bearing in mind that there has not yet been a race where Aston has not shown a certain competitiveness. Even in Baku, the track probably least suited to the characteristics of the AMR23 at the start of the championship, Fernando Alonso managed to finish just a few seconds off the third step of the podium.

The main element, in fact, is that the new single-seater has confirmed its speed on various types of circuits, an aspect which has given the team great confidence. On the contrary, in those corners that require a lot of downforce the car proved to be fast, with very little to envy even of Red Bull, which however managed to establish itself by building its lead in other areas. Up until Melbourne, in fact, the AMR23 had shown a few too many problems on the straights, where it seemed to be lacking even against Mercedes and Ferrari: however, the new rear wing helped to reduce the gap to its rivals.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3rd position Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“Our car doesn’t necessarily have any particular strengths in some areas, I think we have managed to create a car that is reasonably good in many different areas. We can then fine-tune it to what we think is optimal for that particular track. There are certainly areas where we are focusing aerodynamically and mechanically and where we think we can make some progress. But honestly, I don’t see it as a car that has any significant weaknesses at the moment. We just want to take advantage of the speed we have and continue with the same philosophy,” explained Dan Fallows, one of the fathers of this project.

Just twelve months ago, the Silverstone squad struggled to avoid the back of the grid, thanks to an extremely complex start to 2022 which had led them to finish the championship in seventh place with just 55 points. Despite the encouraging progress made during the last world championship, few would have bet that Aston Martin could enter the battle for the top positions with a certain degree of consistency, so much so that Alonso himself declared that this hope was more aimed at 2024 than at the 2023.

However, the hard work done by the Silverstone team and the difficulties shown by Ferrari and Mercedes, in the search for their identity from a design point of view, have accelerated this process. Lawrence Stroll has never hidden that he has ambitious plans for this team, the first phase of which will materialize with the move to the new factory expected in the coming weeks.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

If there was confidence within the team given the results obtained in the wind tunnel, the good feedback from the pre-season tests in Bahrain fueled hopes: “We absolutely hoped to [lottare con Ferrari e Mercedes]. But I’m not sure we were optimistic enough to believe that would happen. We are obviously happy to find ourselves in this situation. But as we have seen in the last two races, they are incredibly strong rivals and we will need to be absolutely at our maximum to keep fighting with them on the same level for the rest of the season,” added the technical director.

“I think that [durante l’inverno] we have aimed at a big step forward. We have been quite aggressive in pursuing this goal. And it’s been gratifying to see that we’ve made a big step forward from last year. If we look at ourselves and our relative pace to the fastest car, which is Red Bull at the moment, I think we can all agree that we still have a long way to go. We are absolutely delighted to have taken the step we hoped to take, but we must look to take the next one.”

In recent months there has also been discussion of the advantages obtained by Aston Martin in terms of aerodynamic tests: due to the way the regulation is set up, the further back you are in the constructors’ standings, the more hours available to engineers increase. An advantage that Fallows believes has actually helped, especially bearing in mind that between 2021 and 2022 the English team carried out two parallel projects.

The car with which Aston Martin started the 2022 season Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

On the one hand the bankruptcy one at the beginning of the championship, on the other the one that then made its debut in Spain, which presented a rather different concept. From this point of view, having had and still having a higher number of test hours than direct competitors has proved to be an important assist.

“I think it helps a lot. It was definitely a big plus for us, because we had to make up a lot on our development having changed the concept early last year. And I think last year we saw that we were able to make a lot of progress with this concept. This is largely due to the limitations of the ATR [restrizioni dei test aerodinamici] that we have,” Fallows added.

However, realistically Aston Martin will soon lose these advantages given the position it occupies in the championship standings, currently second behind only Red Bull. However, the technical director of the British team is not worried about the future reduction of hours available for testing, as he is convinced that the team has already found a direction to follow for development: “How penalizing a reduction of these limits would be in the future ? Now that we have a good development direction to pursue, it shouldn’t be such a big penalty.”

The new Aston Martin factory, now nearing completion.

The gaze is directed simultaneously to both the present and the future. On the one hand there is the fight with Ferrari and Mercedes, on the other the pursuit of Red Bull, the great ruler of this start to the championship. To win the challenge of this 2023, it will be essential to continue the path of updates which saw the introduction of a new rear wing in Baku. More news is expected between Imola and Barcelona, ​​while other pieces should arrive in time for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Aston Martin’s plan is to bring new products constantly, so as to check their progress stage by stage, instead of presenting themselves with large packages: “As far as our update plans are concerned, we have always said that we only want to bring small updates when they’re ready, not to have a big significant update in a particular race. This is what we are planning.”