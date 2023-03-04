Aston Martin Racing was not a bluff. On the first track day of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, the Silverstone team showed the progress made over the winter by setting the best time in Free Practice 2 with Fernando Alonso.

If on the flying lap the AMR23s showed that they could aspire to much higher positions than last year, on the race pace they showed even more interesting things, in line with the high ambitions of owner Lawrence Stroll and his vision, his project, those who – together with a multi-year contract – convinced Alonso to embrace the project.

Dan Fallows, technical director of Aston Martin, admitted that the team is already very happy with the performance of the AMR23, but above all it is happy to have achieved its objectives despite the fact that these have been very ambitious over the last few months. Nothing is taken for granted in Formula 1. But if the planning and preparation of a project is done with the right resources and criteria, then the external factors are greatly reduced, those that can represent variables that, in some way, would have the potential to change things for the worse.

“Let’s start with the fact that we are satisfied with the car,” Fallows immediately admitted. “We’ve aimed to take a big step forward from last season’s car, so in terms of performance, we’re definitely satisfied with what we’re showing. We’ve set ourselves aggressive targets and we’ve largely achieved them.”

“We came out of the tests convinced that we have a car we can work with, but we don’t know how we stand compared to the others. I know you would like a forecast from us, but we don’t know.”

The AMR23 was born well, but it immediately convinced the team due to the correlation of data between simulations and the track. Of course, this aspect is not always an indication of guaranteed performance, but a good encouragement for working on a predictable project, which responds to every adjustment as expected.

“The key thing for us during testing was to make sure that the car on track did more or less what we expected from the wind tunnel numbers and our simulations. I think it’s always gratifying for a technical department to have a car on track that lives up to its expectations.”

“The car is predictable, it does the things we want and that’s good for us. I’m happy that there’s a lot of enthusiasm around the team, but in reality things are done differently by the teams during testing, so this is the only weekend we will understand how good the car is”.

“We are not surprised to have hit the target, it is that there is always the doubt that something is wrong or that the correlations let us down and the car does not work as we expect,” concluded the technical director of Aston Martin.