The mud flap tests carried out in July at Silverstone to reduce water spray in extreme wet conditions did not work. Visibility for pilots has not improved. The FIA, therefore, is ready to experiment with a much more extreme solution: a complete fairing of the wheel, gradually reducing the coverage until a solution is found which, in very heavy rain conditions, allows a regular GP race.

We are not talking about a simply wet track where intermediate tires are enough, but those couple of occasions in a season where the race could be put in doubt due to the lack of visibility caused by the spray which creates a cloud of water that dangerously reduces visibility.

The topic will once again become a topic of discussion in the F1 Commission, so we spoke about it with Nikolas Tombazis, single-seater director of the FIA…

“The spray is formed when the track is wet and due to the effect of various causes. The first is given by the water that is extracted from the tires and shot upwards. A second effect derives from the accumulation of water between the wheel and the asphalt in the tire squirt area which is sucked into the diffuser”.

“The third effect is given by the water that stagnates in the cracks in the ground and, under the pressure of the diffuser, is sucked into the extractor and expelled. We have done some simulations and there are tools that are often used in the production car industry (for example to see if, in case of rain, the rear-view mirror is limited in visibility by dirt), but these tools must be calibrated good to have a good correlation.”

“We believe that the spray coming from the wheels corresponds to approximately 40% of the total. If we were able to limit this phenomenon, it is clear that the pilots would not have full visibility, but a significant improvement would be achieved. We will not be able to achieve total safety because we do not have a precise perception of the relative importance of these phenomena.”

Nicholas Tombazis, FIA single-seater manager

“What was done at Silverstone with the help of Mercedes who made some parts and McLaren was, perhaps, too optimistic an experiment, because those reducing sprays covered the wheel too little. I was quite skeptical and imagined that we wouldn’t see important results.”

“In the next tests we will carry out we will test complete coverage of the wheel, going even beyond what would be needed to understand what the threshold is at which the spray forms. Then we will decide which path to take…”.

Maybe we’ll see upper openings to avoid the lift of the single-seaters…

“Definitely yes or if, instead, we see that the gain will be limited because the effects of the speaker dominate, then we will conclude that that will not be the way to go”.

But to reduce the water collected in the tire squirt area (the lateral contact surface between rubber and asphalt), wouldn’t it be sufficient to move the wall of the diffuser away?

“It would take a lot of work from the teams. Ideally we would like to intervene with a solution that is put on and taken off only when there is a wet monsoon, perhaps once or twice a year, so we prefer not to have to touch the machines. Other ideas may possibly be developed on the 2026 regulation…”.

Here are the columns of water that feed the spray with full wet tires when it rains very hard See also F1 | Horner: "Ferrari will solve the reliability problems" Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Strong aerodynamic influence

What aerodynamic influence will the wheel fairings have?

“The deterioration can vary greatly: in some configurations we tried it was almost zero, while in the most extreme solutions we saw a loss of up to 80 points in the tunnel, which can be worth two or three seconds in the lap time. Honestly, we don’t really care about the performance threshold, while the teams are definitely watching us. In the Silverstone test, a solution was tested that had the lowest possible aerodynamic impact.”

The GP starts with heavy rain and then the conditions improve and the track dries out: what will happen?

“Perfection doesn’t exist, but we will have to understand how to manage this situation. Either we continue the race and end up with the splash guards, or if there is a red flag it will be conceivable to have the reducing sprays removed. Of course they can’t be removed at pit stops…”.