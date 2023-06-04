After Friday’s free practice, two elements had emerged that realistically would have characterized the Catalan Saturday in Barcelona. On the one hand, the supremacy of Max Verstappen also on the flying lap, on the other a scenario of absolute uncertainty behind him, with Ferrari and Aston Martin ready to fight for third place and, in the best of hypotheses, a beautiful and unexpected front row.

Forecasts that were confirmed in an unpredictable qualifying that was difficult to read, in which the only aspect that was never really questioned was the pole position of the Red Bull driver. Behind the world champion there was a session full of surprises, starting with the elimination of Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc in Q2 and Q1 respectively. The Mexican paid dearly for the difficulties in getting the tires up to temperature, as well as an error in the last minutes of the second heat, while the Prancing Horse team is still investigating what were the reasons that slowed down the Monegasque.

The certain element is a Verstappen capable of making the most of the potential of the jewel he has in his hands, enough to be able to afford to abort a last lap that would have highlighted even more the current technical gap that separates the RB19 from the rest of the group. At the end of the session, the Dutchman didn’t fail to praise the team’s work behind the scenes, claiming that the car was on the tracks today, confirming a perfection that finds its maximum expression with the reigning world champion behind the wheel.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz will be alongside him in the front row, good at making the situations that have come his way concrete, making the most of a day where more could not have been done. An aspect that both the Reds and the Spaniard have suffered on several occasions in this start to the championship, struggling to capitalize on the good things shown on the track. Of course, with the main rivals out of the game, the mission became much easier, but the Spaniard didn’t disappoint, although he didn’t even hide that he would have preferred to move down one position in order to start from the clean side of the grid.

Net of the secondary considerations of the case, the Spanish qualifying represented a good testing ground to begin to get an idea of ​​the real value of the updates brought to Barcelona by the Maranello team. The enthusiasm for the second final position collides with a dose of realism that can be summarized with the phrase “one swallow does not make spring”, with some details that deserve further study.

The first aspect worthy of note is that, contrary to other rounds, the Rossa did not suffer from derating on the Catalan track, at least not in a marked way. Although there is still a small gap compared to Red Bull, on this occasion the main differences are more noticeable in progression than in terms of top speed, the values ​​of which are almost in line with those of the RB19.

Comparison Sainz-Verstappen Qualifying Spain Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Entering turn one and the subsequent change of direction represent one of those areas where Red Bull has performed well since the first free practice. A scenario that was also repeated on Saturday afternoon, highlighting the stability qualities of the car from Milton Keynes. Similar but different speech also for turn three, where the interpretations differ: if it is true that the telemetric comparisons indicate a higher speed for the Ferrari driver, this is partly due to the fact that Sainz has chosen to let the car even going beyond the white line, while Verstappen stayed further inside, thus covering fewer meters.

Moving on to the second sector, more specifically turn five, in what on Friday had been one of the strengths of the two Ferraristi there is a certain parity between the two first classified, a sign that Red Bull has effectively filed those small details on which there was still some leeway on Friday.

From turn seven onwards, the most interesting part of the analysis begins, which does not so much highlight a large and predictable gap for Red Bull, but rather how the SF-23 suffered from high-speed zones even against McLaren and Alpine , respectively third and fourth classification with Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly. According to what Sainz himself explained at the end of qualifying in the press conference, the goal of the new package would be to make the car more predictable, but also to improve the behavior in corners at medium-low speed, while there is still work to be done on the fastest stretches.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“The new package especially needed to improve the low-to-mid speed and in that area we have definitely taken a step in the right direction. And as I said before the weekend, a step in a different direction is not so much a big update or a big change in our performance, but opening a different working window for the car. That was the main goal of the update, not to suddenly go half a second faster.”

“We also want to make the car more predictable, more drivable, easier to put together in one lap and we hope it goes in that direction, but unfortunately we have arrived at a track that doesn’t fit our package. Our high-speed performance hasn’t been good since the beginning of the season. Since Australia, we’ve been struggling with balance and bouncing and a lot of other things that happen to us at high speed. So yes, we want to focus on this aspect and see if we can improve it, because as you have seen, low speeds are not bad at all for us,” added the Spaniard.

It is no coincidence that Sainz mentioned Australia, or that stage where Ferrari began to change direction at the set-up level by carrying out various experiments. From that moment on, the car seemed to have a softer set-up, expressing itself at its best in medium-low speed corners, which appear in a few sections in Spain. On the contrary, as was especially seen in Miami, performance in the fastest sections still requires a lot of work.

Comparison Sainz-Norris Qualifications Spain Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

In fact, even taking the values ​​of the Alpine and McLaren, in high-speed areas such as turn nine or the last right corner of the renewed layout, the comparison with the Maranello team verges in favor of the English and transalpine teams. Taking the famous turn nine, long thought to be a formidable testing ground for assessing the cars’ performance at speed, Sainz was the only driver in the top five to open the throttle, while all the others never took their foot off the accelerator: in at that juncture the Spaniard in fact accused a gap of about 7 km/h from his main rivals.

Undoubtedly the MCL60 opted for a loaded set-up which helped compensate for the chronic lack of downforce with which the Woking car was born but, at the same time, it is clear that some design limitations of the SF-23 stand out on a track which fast curves one of its characteristic elements.

The goal now is to understand if the new features will help to find a more “stable” and constant platform in the race, one of the major weaknesses of the single-seater from Maranello. The Montmelò race will be the first testing ground for a package whose maximum potential clearly still needs to be discovered.