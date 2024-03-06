Direct and deferred between 2 and 4 wheels

After SBK and F1, MotoGP is finally on the starting line, in a full-throttle weekend. The MotoGP circus starts with the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar. Saturday 9 March qualifications, all live on TV8. It starts at 12.40 with the qualifying of the premier class, followed by all the immediate comments. At 2.50pm it's Moto3's turn, and it ends at 3.45pm with Moto2.

Following, at 5.00 pm, the Sprint MotoGP, always live. Sunday 10 March from 6.00 pm, pre-competition studies and then follow-up deferred racesat 6.30pm Moto3, at 7.45pm Moto2, and at 9.30pm the highly anticipated MotoGP race.

The Formula 1 World Championship starts, again on TV8, on Friday 8 March at 10pm with the deferred qualifying on STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with the pre-qualifying studio from 9.30pm. The race will instead be postponed to the following day, Saturday 9 March in prime time at 9.30pm, with pre-race studies starting from 8.15pm. It's back too F2 on Skywith the deferral of the Sprint Race Saturday 9 March at 5.15pm, and the delayed broadcast of the Feature Race F2 at 6.25pm.