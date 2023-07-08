At Silverstone, the identity of Formula 1 fully emerges, made up of passion and speed. The crowded circuit already from Friday is tinged with multiple colors, where unlike elsewhere Ferrari red, Verstappen orange or Red Bull blue do not stand out. The British audience is made up of a colorful passion, where the boundaries of the various factions of supporters are confused, arousing emotions even for those who watch the spectators. Turning your gaze to the track, you are captivated by the extraordinary performance that modern single-seaters deliver on some of the most famous corners in the world. The only verdict that emerges from the circuit at the end of the day is that of a Red Bull that is preparing to monopolize the English weekend, where, however, the fight for the podium is more uncertain than ever.

The debut of the new tyres

The big theme of the day is the debut of reinforced Pirelli tyres. What changes is the material of the structure, which, while not altering the deformations of the rubber, ensures them greater resistance to aerodynamic loads, which in Melbourne had already matched the forecast for the end of the year. The safety aspect is even more crucial at Silverstone, where the vertical load on a single wheel can reach 1200 kg.

Looking at some of the sudden leaps and bounds along Friday’s chart, one may wonder whether the new product could affect the balance of power. Pirelli, however, ensures that the new tire is identical to the previous one in every aspect and for the moment no winds of controversy are blowing from the paddock. The only ascertained difference is the slight weight gaincontained in 440 g of average for each train of tyres.

Red Bull prepares for victory

Although the season is close to the halfway point, Red Bull it still does not cease to impress. The RB19 tackles the fast bends of the English facility with surprising ease, maintaining excellent traction in the slower sections. The Milton Keynes car proved to be efficient and well balanced in every area, making it difficult to think of a weekend outcome different from the previous ones.

In addition to preparing for the Grand Prix, Ferrari focuses on collecting data on the latest updates to the underbody, front wing and diffuser. The goal is to understand how to adapt the mechanical set-up of the suspensions to extract the maximum potential from it. In England, the SF-23 is well balanced over the flying lap, a feature now familiar to the 2023 Ferrari. The race pace, on the other hand, the real object of attention at Ferrari, is difficult to judge. In addition to ignoring the fuel loads, Sainz did a lot of tire management work, with high times that dropped at the end of the stint. Leclerc, on the other hand, was forced to miss the second session due to a technical problem, with a delay in preparation that could cost important tenths of a second.

Mercedes is the protagonist of a Friday with two faces. On the flying lap the W14 appears far from the window and from the optimal balance. After an initial porpoising problem in the corners, from which not even other cars were exempt, the drivers struggled with the jump between understeer and oversteer in the middle of the corner, as well as with the now well-known slow traction problems. On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton’s race pace was among the best of the lot. The impression is that if Mercedes manages to find the square with the balance, the W14 would have the potential for an excellent result between the home corners. In this, the feared drop in temperatures for Sunday could help achieve the correct operating window.

As has often happened since the beginning of the year, Aston Martin closes on Friday without printing time effects, but without even being the protagonist in the negative. The AMR23 gets a new front wing at Silverstone, on a par with rivals Mercedes. The fight behind Red Bull remains open to any result, where the winner among Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin will be whoever knows how to react to a track which, between rain and falling temperatures, will evolve rapidly.

Surprise Williams

Caution on Friday is always a must, but the third and fifth places of Albon and Sargeant at the end of the day can only surprise. Even more encouraging are the race pace simulations, which see the Williams perfectly fighting for the points zone. The Grove team boasts a good tradition with its home circuit, a sign of a great ability to read and interpret the needs of the track, to which must be added the step forward made with the latest updates. The renewal of the belly and bottom had already yielded a positive result in Canada and even more good performance in Austria in both dry and wet conditions. For the Silverstone public there could be one more team to follow closely in the next few days.