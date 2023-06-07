Vienna, Austria.- Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez adds two consecutive races without getting on the podium of the 2023 Formula One season, in Monaco and Spain, because he started out of the top ten for being left out in the first and second ‘qualy ‘, respectively.

Thinking about coming back from the other riders has made the Mexican lose important points in the fight for the drivers’ title led by his Red Bull Racing teammate, Max Verstappen, with 170 points. ‘Czech’ has been left with 117 in second.

The latest presentations by the Mexican have made the international press, including motor sports specialists, take into account that the only favorite to win the title is ‘Mad Max’. The former Formula One driver, Mark Webber, launched a forceful comment on the dispute between Verstappen and Pérez.

“I’ve only been in one real title fight, which lasted until the last race, but only in September or October can you talk about a title fight. That’s when you have to be there. If you already miss all those points, then in my opinion the title fight will be over before it even starts,” he told Motorsport.