Miami, United States.- Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez was frustrated last Sunday after placing second in the Miami Grand Prixin Formula One, despite starting in first position after winning the pole position for the third time in the ‘Great Circus’ in it Miami International Speedway.

Things didn’t go as expected Perez Mendozawho started the race with medium tires, however on lap 23 he had no choice but to enter the ‘pits’ to occupy a set of hard tires, with which he closed the competition to try to surpass his teammate, max verstappen.

when the dutch income to ‘boxes’, Sergio Perez He pressed the accelerator for the removal, however the pleasure did not last long, because the double world champion with fresh tires it was a matter of time before he saw him in first place and winning the checkered flag, after 57 laps in the fifth race of the 2023 campaign.

To lift the spirits Mexican the before runner of F1, Karun Chandhokwho drove the car of the team Lotusspoke in the ‘podcast’ of the queen category of the motoring to ensure that ‘Checo’ Pérez should not “feel bad” for losing against max verstappen in Miami.

“(Sergio Perez) should not feel ashamed to be defeated by max verstappen. You have to look back in the history of sportand every five, six or seven years, a great pilot appears, an outstanding one,” said the former pilot born in Chennai, India 39 years ago.

“Before Max were (Lewis) Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, (Kimi raikkonen, (Michael) Schumacher, Ayrton senna, Alain Prost, and more. And you know what? You can beat these brilliant racers once and finish behind them in the championship, that will mean you’ve had a great race in Formula One“, he added.

Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez finished in second place and although he could not be in the lead for the first time in the drivers championship he is sub-leader with 105 points. max verstappen he escaped again in the lead, with 119. The next race will be in Emilia-Romagna on May 21.