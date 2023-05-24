Vienna, Austria.- Sergio Pérez is on a par with what Max Verstappen has done in the 2023 Formula One championship. Giving the turns with a rhythm similar to that of the two-time world champion positions him as the second candidate to take home the pilots title.

However, the good performance of the Mexican driver does not seem to be a big deal for one of the motorsport experts, we are referring to Mark Gallagher, who used Sergio Pérez Mendoza to criticize his Red Bull Racing team and its subsidiary AlphaTauri.

In the ‘GP Racing’ magazine ‘podcast’, the Formula One executive pointed out that the Alpha Tauri brand “does not seem to be achieving its objectives, it does not seem to have relevance as a business. Personally, I would be surprised if that team belongs to Red Bull by the time the 2026 era of regulations starts. I think it will have moved on by then,” he said.

He immediately gave ‘Checo’ Pérez as an example, who since joining the team in 2021 has done a great job as a teammate of ‘Mad Max’ to be part of Red Bull Racing’s recent successes in F1, the constructors’ championship and the double championship of the Dutch, to attack the academy of pilots of the Austrian company.

“The driver development program has been found to be lacking. There is no better example of that than the fact that they signed Sergio Perez and, in fact, he is the perfect number two for Max (Verstappen) in the team in many ways.” Mark Gallagher said

And he added: “‘Checo’ Pérez is proof of the failure of the Red Bull Racing driver academy, because when they tried young people like Pierre Gasly or Alexander Albon, they couldn’t stand out.”

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez Mendoza will return to the ring this weekend after the cancellation of the Emilia-Romaña Grand Prix due to heavy rains in the region. He will run the Monaco Grand Prix, another of the tracks that he loves to run, since he made it a legend last year after winning.