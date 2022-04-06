Formula 1 and Twitter announced today theextension of their partnership content and further expansion of digital coverage dedicated to F1 fans and users around the world through the platform. As the 2022 Formula 1 season continues with the long-awaited return of the Australian Grand Prix, fans on Twitter will be brought to the heart of the track and paddock with even more highlights. Thanks to the multi-year renewal of this agreement, F1 fans will see increased video clips during race weekends throughout the season, showing increased race coverage, interviews, archival footage and moments with their favorite drivers. on mobile and web. Advertisers will also be able to leverage Formula 1’s most engaging content through Twitter Amplify, enabling them to launch branded pre-roll videos during the record-breaking 2022 calendar. The partnership builds on the global and diverse fan base of the F1 on Twitter, which generated a volume of over 70 million Tweets globally in 2021 – an increase of 63% compared to 2020.

With over 7.5 million followers on the official Twitter page (@ F1), this sport continues to attract a young and increasingly active audience: 65% of users who tweet on the subject are under the age of 35. Also, thanks to the last season – one of the most exciting ever – 2 million women joined the conversation on Twitter in 2021.

“We are very excited to extend our longstanding partnership with Twitter and bring even more content to our F1 community on Twitter “said Ashwin Desai, F1’s Head of Digital Media Rights. “Twitter is the platform our fans gather to get to the heart of the action and our improved output will help generate even more conversations as we celebrate a new and exciting era for Formula 1.”

“The extension of this content partnership confirms the scale and value of the F1 conversations taking place on Twitter”Commented Theo Luke, Senior Director, Global Content Partnerships at Twitter. “In the 2022/2023 calendar, Twitter fans will see even more content, with 20 clips scheduled for each race weekend. Through Twitter Amplify we are able to provide impactful videos and an even more targeted advertising experience for Formula 1 sponsors and for brands that want to connect with this rapidly growing fan base ”.