Tomorrow, Friday 24 March 2023, Formula 1 will officially open its first official exhibition to the public at IFEMA in Madrid, an event that will attract large numbers of people to the Spanish capital to see some of the most important memorabilia in the history of motorsport.

Motorsport.com was able to preview the F1 Exhibition on Thursday, the day before opening, taking a look at the objects that the public will be able to find in the coming months, as the exhibition will remain in Madrid until Sunday 16th July.

As soon as you enter, you will find yourself in front of different rooms, which present numerous stories according to the interested sector of the history of Formula 1.

At the start, a large room with videos will offer a quick overview of the history of Formula 1, from 1950, the year the category was created, up to the present day. In the same room, there will be special sections in which it will be possible to learn about the history and career of great personalities of this sport such as Enzo Ferrari, Bernie Ecclestone and Ayrton Senna.

Then, a hall with an AlphaTauri AT01 in the center will welcome the public, who will also be able to notice the “models” that the teams use in the wind tunnel to develop their cars throughout the year. The same are the exhibits related to the technical aspects, which will highlight the functioning of a suspension or the pedals of an F1 car.

For the first time ever, a Ferrari Power Unit from the hybrid era, specifically that of the SF-21, will also be on display to the public, as confirmed by the organizers.

The Ferrari Power Unit on display in Madrid. Photo by: Juanjo Saez

In the rest of the exhibition there will also be other exclusive elements: in particular, the remains of the famous single-seater from Romain Grosjean’s accident at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix are exhibited in a darkened room. Next to the completely charred cockpit, the steering wheel is on display of that Haas and a video shows the shocking images that led to the crash with the barriers, from which the French driver miraculously emerged unharmed.

Another attraction is the area where the helmets of great F1 drivers such as Alain Prost, Niki Lauda, ​​James Hunt, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen, Max Verstappen and many others are exhibited. Alongside the helmets, various historic single-seaters will be on display, such as Gerard Berger’s Ferrari, or the historic steering wheels of the McLaren-Mercedes duo in the period of Mika Hakkinen.

6/13 Photo by: Juanjo Sáez Formula 1 Exhibition in Madrid

