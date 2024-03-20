The traveling F1 exhibition

Not just the track. In recent years of great commercial expansion, Formula 1 has inaugurated important events that go beyond the simple race track and this is the case of F1 Exhibitiona fascinating exhibition that traces the history of the premier category of motorsport from its dawn to the present day.

The exhibition offers a great deal of attractions through six specially designed roomswhich extend beyond 20,000 square meters. The first two editions of this special study dedicated to the Circus took place in Europe, in Madrid and Vienna, but now the exhibition is ready to take flight and arrive in North America, Toronto.

Passage to Canada

The official opening in the Canadian city is scheduled for next year May 3, 2024. The F1 Exhibition will remain in the city until the beginning of the summer at the Lighthouse ArtSpace in Toronto, one of the main exhibition venues in the city. An unmissable event for all enthusiasts who will be in the area.