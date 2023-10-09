The Qatar Grand Prix put all the drivers to the test, in what was one of the most difficult race weekends on both a physical and mental level. Logan Sargeant was forced to retire, Eseban Ocon felt ill during the Grand Prix and continued until the checkered flag, while Lance Stroll and Alex Albon were then taken to the medical center for checks.

The layout of the track, with many high-speed corners, the high temperatures, the crazy humidity and the lack of wind compared to Friday undoubtedly took their toll on the riders, who had to face one of the most difficult races of their careers. Added to this was the fact that the choice to impose a three-stint race for safety reasons related to the tires further aggravated the situation for the drivers, who were unable to lower the pace and breathe in some moments of the race .

During the interviews, all the drivers underlined how difficult the conditions they had to face were, including Lando Norris himself, third at the finish line behind winner Max Verstappen and teammate Oscar Piastri. According to the British driver from McLaren, in Qatar Formula 1 has pushed the limits of what can be considered acceptable.

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I think today we probably found the limit. It’s sad that we had to find it like this. It’s never a pleasant situation to be in, some people end up in the medical center or fainting and things like that. It’s a pretty dangerous situation. But you can’t say that the drivers should train more or that they should do something like that. We’re in a closed car that overheats a lot in a very physical race. And it’s frustrating.”

“On TV it probably doesn’t look very physical, but it’s clear that when you have people who end up retiring or in such serious conditions, it’s too much, for the speeds we’re doing. It’s too dangerous. I know next year’s race is later in the season and a few months later it will be much fresher, but it’s something that needs to be thought about and I’m sure we’ll talk about it because it shouldn’t have happened.”

“I think the three stops made everything much more difficult, even from a physical point of view. It could have been pushed much further. Even in the last stint it was possible to push to the maximum. In a way, it’s one of the hardest races I’ve done, but it’s a good challenge and I congratulate Oscar. No error. And, of course, once again to Max,” Norris explained.

Looking instead at the race, McLaren undoubtedly performed well, achieving a second and third place which mean important points for the team in the constructors’ standings, where they are currently just eleven points behind the fourth place currently occupied by Aston Martin. Despite the negative qualifying, where two track limits had deprived him of second position on the track, the Woking team was aware of their potential to return to the top and try to at least fight for the podium. The accident between the two Mercedes at the start of the race evidently simplified the comeback, eliminating the two main rivals in the fight for the top three places.

“I think we knew we had great pace. So it was a little difficult to know what to do with the pit stops and everything. I think it was really hard for everyone to know how it was going to end. But we knew we had an excellent pace, perhaps not initially to fight for the victory, but to at least get to the front. And initially, I would say, to fight with the Mercedes, but they did a great job to make our life much easier. So I didn’t have to think about it and I could concentrate on passing those who weren’t faster than us, namely the Ferraris and Astons.”

However, Norris did not hide the fact that, with a more linear race, perhaps the dream of being able to fight with Max Verstappen was not so distant after all, underlining how the mistakes made during the weekend had an important specific weight.

“I don’t know how much faster Max could have been in qualifying. But if I’m honest with myself, I think I should have fought for two pole positions this weekend. And potentially two victories. I know that’s a big thing to say, but I think if things had gone well, if I would have done a better job and not made the mistakes that I made the last couple of days, which is why I’m so frustrated, because I knew what was up for grabs, what we could potentially achieve.”

“So it seems to me that it was a weekend of missed opportunities to bring the fight to Max and to at least give us this opportunity. Yeah, so I don’t know. There are positive things and negative things. I feel like I missed opportunities, didn’t do what I should have done and didn’t achieve what I should have achieved, but I’m still happy with third place. I can’t take anything away from that. But in the back of my head I know I should have done more this weekend,” the Briton added.

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

From a certain point of view, what simplified the race for the two McLarens was the limit of 18 laps and three stops imposed by the Federation and Pirelli following the tire problems reported during the weekend. Generally, in fact, the RB19 makes the difference in terms of tire wear, being able to maintain a high and constant pace for the entire duration of the stint. But with shorter stints, the Woking team’s drivers were able to continue pushing without worrying too much about degradation, a front on which, however, no particular difficulties were encountered.

“I think Red Bull is normally one step ahead in the race with degradation. Today it doesn’t seem to me that the degradation has been particularly negative. I feel like we could push, even towards the end of the stints I didn’t have the feeling that we were suddenly struggling. Maybe if there had been two stops we would have had to manage the tires more and we would have seen the Red Bull more consistent. And as in Japan, they were always faster in the second part of the stint, maintaining excellent consistency, while we dropped a little. Maybe we didn’t see it today,” Norris added.