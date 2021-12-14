After the emotions experienced on the Yas Marina track during the last weekend valid for the Formula 1 world championship, the Circus returned to Abu Dhabi for the first day of post-seasonal testing. In a session marked by the testing of the 18-inch Pirelli tires, which will be fitted starting from the 2022 championship, the beginnings of some drivers at the wheel of an F1 single-seater aroused particular curiosity.

Among these, the main attention has been focused on Patricio ‘Pat’ O’Ward; the Mexican from IndyCar, summoned by McLaren to participate in these tests as a recognition award after the victory achieved in May in Texas, he registered the best time of the morning at his absolute debut in this category, marked by 92 laps disputed with the car used this year by the British team: “Today was great – commented the 22-year-old of the Arrow McLaren SP – the machine has exceeded my expectations of what it is capable of. The grip is incredible, particularly in fast corners. Surely, in the morning, my head was still on my neck. But towards the end of the day, I really think what ended up limiting my ability to go faster was not being able to hold my head up to fully see where I was going. My head was actually only looking down because I couldn’t hold it up. It is a fantastic car – he added – it was a great experience, I didn’t want the day to end. I would like to thank Zak, Andreas and everyone in the F1 team for supporting me on this incredible day ”.

The Mexican then finished in 4th place in the overall standings, with three laps less than those completed by the second McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian, author of the eighth time, has definitively closed his 2021 at the wheel of the single-seater that, in this championship, brought him back to success at the Italian GP: “It was a good day of testing to close the 2021 season – he has declared – spending some time on the track with the 2022 tire was really useful. We managed to learn a lot and collect a lot of data, which will be important for next season. There are still some things we still need to understand before going to the next world championship, but we are in a good position. Now I can’t wait to go home, join the family and take some free time before returning by car in February ”.